4 Former WWE stars who deserve to return for one last run with the company

Over the years, several WWE superstars have left the company on a sour note. While some were frustrated with their booking, some were unhappy with the management. Many superstars fell out with the former chairman, Vince McMahon, and left because of his alleged coldness.

Things have, however, changed now. Triple H is now the head of creatives, and he has made significant changes in the management. Hunter surprised the fans by bringing one of his biggest real-life rivals, CM Punk, back to the company in 2023. And the Straight Edge Superstar is hustling in the promotion.

That also opens the door for a few other superstars who had quit out of frustration, but should be brought back for one final run. In this listicle, we shall discuss four such superstars who should be brought back.

#4 Former WWE Champion, Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy left WWE in 2021 due to disciplinary issues. He, along with his brother, Matt Hardy, made a return at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. However, after a brief run as a tag team unit, the two were split, and that's where things supposedly went awry for the two.

Jeff Hardy is currently a TNA superstar, but he also holds the NXT Tag Team Championship with his brother, Matt Hardy. But that's because of TNA's crossover deal with WWE.

Jeff has in the past said that he does wish to be part of the Hall of Fame, but wants it to be done as The Hardy Boyz and not as a singles superstar. The Hardy Boyz should once again be brought back to WWE for one final run and then inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Jeff's deal with TNA is expected to expire in November 2025, and maybe he can script another comeback to the Stamford-based promotion along with his brother, Matt, for one final run.

#2 Chris Jericho

There are strong rumors that Chris Jericho is making a WWE return after seven years. The former World Heavyweight Champion left the promotion in 2018 after developing creative differences with Vince McMahon.

He went to Tony Khan's, All Elite Wrestling promotion in 2019 and had a good run at the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, his contract with AEW is expected to end by December this year, and with him being absent from active programming for the past few months, there are rumors that he is making a comeback next year at the Royal Rumble.

The Y2J superstar deserves the final run with WWE also because he made a name for himself here. After making a debut in 1999, Chris Jericho went on to become the Undisputed Champion once and won the World Heavyweight Championship thrice.

Jericho also won the Intercontinental Championship, a record number of nine times, and is also the fourth grand slam champion in history. Therefore, after achieving so much with the company, Jericho indeed deserves one final run.

#2 Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross' recent departure from WWE seemingly didn't go down well with the fans. The company surprisingly decided to let him go at a time when, even as a heel, he was getting massive appreciation from the crowd. Kross is currently appearing in the Independent Wrestling Circuit along with his wife, Scarlett.

However, Karrion Kross does deserve one final run with WWE. Since Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, have said in the past that they'd like to give the fans what they want, getting Karrion Kross back is something every wrestling fan would love to see. It remains to be seen whether the 40-year-old superstar will ever be back after developing cold feet with the management.

#1 Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) was one of the biggest WWE superstars back when he left in 2019. Ambrose was at odds with the creative team and the way he was being booked. Although he was at the prime of his career in the Stamford-based promotion in 2019, he surprised the fans by not renewing his contract.

He went to AEW and became the face of the company. Although he is signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion till 2027, the fans would love to see him someday back to WWE, as part of The Shield once again.

With Triple H being at the helm of affairs, he can bring in Dean Ambrose for one special run, where he could reunite with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for one final time. That would also be an emotional moment for the fans, who have still not forgotten Ambrose's place as part of The Shield. Whether this happens or not, only time will tell.

