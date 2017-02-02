Former striker Anelka joins Dutch club as consultant

by Reuters News 02 Feb 2017, 16:40 IST

French soccer player Nicolas Anelka attends the Davis Cup semi-final doubles tennis match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet of France and Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.

"Nicolas Anelka will concentrate on our academy," a club statement said. "His precise role will be discussed over the next weeks. He will also advise the club on prospects in the French market.

"On the advice of Anelka, the club has contracted Lyes Houri, 21, on loan from Bastia. He will get a chance to prove himself in the Roda under-21 team over the next six months."

Anelka, now 37, is also an advisor to Aleksei Korotaev, the Swiss-Russian investor, who bought a share in the club last month.

Capped 69 times by France, Anelka had a playing career at clubs such as Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City but was often dogged by controversy due to his volatile temperament.

"When I met Nicolas and spoke to him I got the impression I was not only talking to a top ex-footballer but someone who also has interesting theories about football in general," Roda technical director Ton Caanen added.

"Naturally we are proud to add someone of his calibre to our organisation."

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by John O'Brien)