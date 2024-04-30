Chris Harris career earnings: How much did the Broncos Super Bowl winner make in the NFL?

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr., a four-time Pro Bowler, is retiring from the NFL after playing for 12 seasons.

Chris Harris signed with the Denver Broncos in 2011 as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas and played for nine seasons there. Along the way to being selected for the NFL's 2010s All-Decade squad, he was a first-team All-Pro and a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 winning team.

Harris played for two years with the Los Angeles Chargers and one season with the New Orleans Saints after his tenure in Denver ended.

Harris, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2011, inked a $1.39 million, three-year contract with the Broncos. A $2,000 signing bonus and an average yearly salary of $465,667 were included in the agreement.

The cornerback received a second-round tender with the Broncos in May 2014, which also earned him $2.18 million for the 2014 campaign.

Harris agreed to a $42.5 million, five-year contract deal with the Broncos in 2015. According to Spotrac, the agreement contained a signing bonus of $10 million, guaranteed funds of $24 million, and an average yearly salary of $8.5 million.

Chris Harris signed a one-year contract extension with the Denver Broncos in 2019 before agreeing to a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers prior to the 2020 campaign. He played with the Saints in 2022 as well.

According to Spotrac, Chris Harris earned a total of $68.9 million in 12 years in the NFL, across stints with three different teams.

Why is Chris Harris retiring from the NFL?

Chris Harris, 34, has stated that he is tired of waiting for NFL front offices to reach him again.

After preparing for one more chance and being unable to draw interest, the cornerback has finally chosen to hang up his cleats after 12 seasons.

"I was waiting a year, and I stayed in shape, but I noticed that everyone was basically moving on with the newer players, the younger wave," Harris revealed to the Gazette. "So, I thought it would be good to just call it an end.”

"I achieved almost all of my goals," Harris remarked. "Defensive Player of the Year was the only award I failed to win. Getting All-Decade was the top thing. I truly feel fortunate, especially considering that I entered undrafted. For the most part of my career, I had to fight to overcome that. That's one thing for which I am truly grateful.”

Harris amassed 22 interceptions, 97 passes defensed, 621 tackles, 7 forced fumbles, and 6 sacks during his tenure in the league.