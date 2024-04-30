2024 NFL Draft Grades NFC edition: Giants do their homework, Falcons miss theirs

It’s just names on a piece of paper at this point, yet in looking at those names, we can get an idea of how teams did filling areas of needs with the best players available. Here are the draft grades for teams in the NFC.

2024 NFL Draft Grades: NFC edition

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals did an exceptional job from start to finish. They selected a dominant receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. and a defensive lineman in Darius Robinson who fits their scheme.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Xavier Thomas, Christian Jones and Tejhuan Palmer were all Day 3 steals. Max Melton was selected a bit early for my liking, which pulls the Cardinals grade down just a bit.

Grade - A

Michael Penix Jr Press Conference NFL Draft

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons pulled the first shocker of the draft, selecting Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth selection in what was luxury pick.

Ruke Orhorhoro was chosen at least a round before most teams had him graded. Several of their Day 3 choices would’ve been available as free agents had the Falcons not drafted them.

Grade - D

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers were losers before the draft even started, trading away the first pick to select Bryce Young a year ago.

Giving up selections to move up one spot and draft Xavier Legette made no sense. To their credit, the Panthers drafted quality players who fill needs starting in the third round and beyond.

Grade - C-

Chicago Bears

The Bears did not have many picks, yet they owned the first selection thanks to last year’s brilliant trade with Carolina.

They hope the one-two punch of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze leads the franchise into the future and to the top of the NFC North. Their Day 3 selections of punter Tory Taylor and edge rusher Austin Booker were sensational.

Grade - A

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas started the draft by trading down and selecting Tyler Guyton, who they hope can handle the left tackle spot, the same position he lost at Oklahoma. The rest of their draft offers value and fills positions of need, but most will be focusing on Guyton and his play at left tackle.

Grade - B

Detroit Lions

The Lions moved up in Round 1 and went defensive-back crazy with their first two selections. Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are both quality prospects with starting potential. Mekhi Wingo was excellent value in the sixth round.

Grade - B

Green Bay Packers

The Packers had 11 selections and filled a lot of needs, starting with Jordan Morgan in Round 1, a versatile offensive lineman who’ll be starting as a rookie. Linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper were terrific selections in Rounds 2 and 3 respectively.

Javon Bullard, another second-round pick, is a free safety who will complement pricy free agent Xavier McKinney. The Packers chose several quality players on Day 3, but they went a little too crazy drafting three safeties.

Grade - B+

Los Angeles Rams

It has been a while since the Rams were selecting in Round 1, but they made the most of it drafting Jared Verse, who fills a need at pass rusher.

Braden Fiske is a dynamo at defensive tackle and offers help after the retirement of Aaron Donald. The Rams came away with lots of potential on Day 3. Keep an eye on sixth round pick Beaux Limmer, who could develop into a dominant guard.

Grade - B

Minnesota Vikings

With Drake Maye out of reach, the Vikings remained cool then maneuvered and selected J.J. McCarthy with the 10th pick. McCarthy has an upside, but he needs time to develop.

They maneuvered again and drafted Dallas Turner, the best defensive player in this draft and a perfect replacement for Danielle Hunter. Cornerback Khyree Jackson could be a steal in the fourth round.

Grade - B-

New Orleans Saints

The Saints came into the draft needing at least one offensive tackle, preferably someone who could play on the left side.

When the top left tackles were off the board, they went with Taliese Fuaga, a dominant strongside blocker. Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was great value in the second round. Day 3 selections Khristian Boyd and Josiah Ezirim could turn into the surprise of this class.

Grade - B

New York Giants

There was mystery and intrigue surrounding the Giants’ draft plans, yet in the end they stood pat with the sixth selection and took Malik Nabers, the second-best receiver in the draft who they hope can turn into the dominant wideout the team sorely needs.

Defensive backs Tyler Nubin and Andru Phillips could both start as rookies. Day 3 picks Theo Johnson and Tyrone Tracy Jr. are sleepers with great upside.

Grade - B

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles came into the draft needing cornerbacks and left with two of the best, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Fourth-round selection Will Shipley was tremendous value.

The selection of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was ironic, considering the success his father had with the franchise. Keep an eye on Johnny Wilson in Round 6, a great receiver with tight end dimensions. left with two of the best, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Fourth-round selection Will Shipley was tremendous value. The selection of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was ironic, considering the success his father had with the franchise. Keep an eye on Johnny Wilson in Round 6, a great receiver with tight end dimensions.

Grade - B+

49ers pick Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco 49ers

The Niners took players that fit their system and filled needs. Ricky Pearsall is a tremendous route runner with dependable hands. Renardo Green possesses next-level size and speed, but he but needs a lot of work on his game.

Fourth-round selections Malik Mustapha and Isaac Guerendo are terrific prospects who fill needs.

Grade - B

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks wanted to trade down and acquire extra selections, but they were unable to do so.

They then chose to address the lines of scrimmage. Byron Murphy II fits their system as a slightly undersized but explosive defensive tackle. Christian Haynes was great value in Round 3 and should be a Day 1 starter.

I reported multiple times before the draft that the team liked small-school lineman Michael Jerrell, and I expect him to make the roster. Seattle did not come away with a much-needed pass rusher, which drops this grade.

Grade - C+

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Four players selected by Tampa stood out to me. First-round pick Graham Barton fills a need at center and comes with terrific upside, yet he’s still a projection at the position.

Chris Braswell is a perfect pass rusher for Todd Bowles’ system. Jalen McMillan was great value in Round 3 and is more polished than Trey Palmer, who is presently a starter. Fourth-round pick Bucky Irving will be a great complementary back for Rachaad White.

Grade - B

Washington Commanders

Washington had six picks in the top 100 and started by selecting Jayden Daniels, who could end up as the best quarterback from this class. Jer’Zhan Newton was great value at the top of Round 2 and enters the mix in a crowded defensive tackle unit for the Commanders.

Cornerback Mike Sainristil should quickly be inserted into the lineup as the team’s nickel back. Brandon Coleman is a quality lineman with great upside. Safety Dominique Hampton was a steal in Round 5.

Grade - B+