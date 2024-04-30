Joe Burrow has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in the entire NFL. This has helped him to become the league's highest-paid player at a massive $55 million in contract AAV. As long as he can stay healthy ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to once again be legitimate contenders.

As he recovers and prepares for his upcoming campaign, Burrow also appears to be putting some of his money to use. He was recently spotted on a private plane with another superstar, Odell Beckham Jr. A picture of the duo has been going viral on social media.

Beckham is currently a free agent, so spending time with Burrow has sparked many rumors that he could be on his way to Cincinnati. The Bengals are currently in need of some reinforcements to their offensive weapons, so the pairing would seem to make sense.

Some fans are hyped about the idea:

"They look soooo good together. Sign him now Bengals," said another.

"If this happens with Tee and Ja'Marr we gonna get a ring," stated another.

While others expressed some concerns:

"He gonna have to take a pay cut buddy," posted another.

"Joe you need to just worry about getting back to being you! This crap makes you look like you just like the fame and it ain't about the love of the game anymore for you," replied another.

While the Bengals could use some additional help at wide receiver, some fans would rather see them go in a different direction than Odell Beckham Jr. Whether it's Odell or someone else, the franchise would be wise to bring in another veteran for their offense.

Joe Burrow lacks established weapons in 2024

Joe Burrow

There is no question that Joe Burrow is among the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL, but he will need to overcome several obstacles in the upcoming 2024 NFL season. In addition to recovering from another significant injury, which has become an unfortunate theme of his career, he will also need to adjust to a much different offense around him.

In particular, the Cincinnati Bengals recently parted ways with two of their veteran leaders, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd. Mixon joined the Houston Texans, while Boyd remains a free agent. Tee Higgins is also rumored to be seeking a trade after being unable to land a desired contract extension so far. Joe Burrow may need some new weapons this year, so Odell Beckham Jr. could be an option.