When is the first 2024 preseason NFL game? Schedule, matchups, and more

The 2024 NFL season begins in a few months, and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to defend their Super Bowl crown. However, before the season starts, every team will play preseason games to prepare for the main action.

In this article, we tell you everything about the first 2024 preseason NFL game and much more.

When is the first preseason NFL game this year?

The first NFL preseason game will be played on Thursday, Aug/ 8, 2024, when the Chicago Bears play against the Houston Texans in the Canton Hall of Fame Game. Following that, the preseason schedule continues through Sunday, August 25, 2024, before the 2024 regular season begins on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The NFL preseason typically lasts three weeks, with each team playing about three games. Furthermore, it's widely known that veteran players can begin training camp 15 days before the first preseason game, while rookies can start training 22 days before their first outing.

What to expect in the NFL preseason?

The preseason is when NFL teams finalize their rosters, figure out their starting players and give undrafted rookie free agents a chance to prove their mantle. You can never understate the importance of the preseason for a rotational-level player, but established stars hardly participate in such games.

Over the last few seasons, franchises have used the preseason to decide whether rookie quarterbacks are ready to start in Week 1. C. J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson went through those tests and passed with flying colors. However, Will Levis didn't impress as much and had to wait until deep in his rookie season to wrestle the starting job away from incumbent Titans starter Ryan Tannehill.

Expect Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix and J. J. McCarthy to also undergo similar tests to prove they can compete with the big boys. It will be an interesting 2024 preseason.