Top WR trios in every division after Odell Beckham Jr's Dolphins move

NFL rosters will be adjusted in the coming months until the season starts, but the key players are probably set for 2024 now that the draft is complete.

The most valuable position in the NFL will always be quarterback, but a strong collection of wideouts can help a passer elevate his game.

After all the action from the 2024 NFL Draft and the impending arrival of three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. to the Miami Dolphins, it makes sense to evaluate the league's best wide receiver trios ahead of the training camps and offseason programs.

Top receivers in each NFL division ahead of the 2024 season

1) AFC North - Cincinnati Bengals (Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin)

Injuries befell wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase as well as quarterback Joe Burrow at various points throughout the 2023 season. Together, these three players form one of the NFL's scariest offenses when they're healthy.

The Bengals' trio of wide receivers is almost certain to get better in 2024 if there are no issues with fitness.

Trenton Irwin was the one who kept coming through when the club needed huge plays last season. Cincinnati's third wide receiver spot will be up for grabs in 2024 though, with Irwin and youngster Jermaine Burton competing for it.

2) AFC East - Miami Dolphins (Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr.)

There are multiple accounts stating that Odell Beckham Jr. would sign a one-year contract with the Dolphins today.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the receivers who Beckham is joining on the Dolphins roster. Hill topped the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, and he and Waddle are recognized as one of the league's most potent receiving tandems.

Waddle and Hill amassed more yards (2,813) than any other NFL wide receiver combination last season. The Dolphins won't have to worry about depth issues at wide receiver in 2024, as Beckham has joined them.

3) AFC West - Las Vegas Raiders (Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Michael Gallup)

The Raiders' wide receiver group is without a doubt the best position group in the team. The Las Vegas team takes the No. 1 spot in the AFC West, as they have one of the league's best receivers in Davante Adams.

Adams and Jakobi Meyers were a constant source of joy for quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell, being one of the most dependable wide receiver tandems in the NFL in 2023.

Michael Gallup, a long-time wide receiver with the Dallas Cowboys, has recently signed with the Raiders. The receiver had his best season as a receiver with the Cowboys in 2019, totaling over 1,000 yards. If he can regain that kind of form in 2024, the Raiders wide receiver group could be unstoppable.

4) AFC South - Houston Texans (Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, Tank Dell)

The Houston Texans witnessed the rise of a new star tandem at wideout as C.J. Stroud emerged as a star in his first NFL season in 2023.

Nico Collins was the team leader in terms of receiving yards (1,297) and touchdowns (8). Tank Dell also caught 47 catches for 709 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over the course of 11 games.

The Texans also added four-time Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason to help Collins and Dell. They should be able to assemble a roster capable of competing in the Super Bowl with that signing.

The three receivers will be able to greatly enhance one another's abilities. The offense of the club is incredibly versatile, and in 2024, Stroud will have three formidable offensive weapons who can step up when it matters most.

5) NFC North - Chicago Bears (D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze)

Rome Odunze joins DJ Moore and veteran Keenan Allen as wide receivers added by the Chicago Bears this offseason. The trio might emerge as the NFL's top wide receiver group in 2024.

Moore's 1,364 receiving yards from the previous season stood fourth in Bears history for the most in a single season. Additionally, Allen just had a season in which he tallied 108 receptions, a career high.

Odunze was selected ninth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and also has the potential to be a WR1 in the NFL.

6) NFC East - Philadelphia Eagles (A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, DeVante Parker)

The fact that A.J. Brown is now the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL is evidence of the progress he has made in his career since joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.

DeVonta Smith is likewise on the rise, with over 1,000 yards in each of his last two league seasons.

DeVante Parker will bolster the Eagles wide receiver corps with size, intelligence, and depth in 2024. He has 402 receptions for 5,660 yards and 27 touchdowns in 119 regular-season games.

7) NFC West - San Francisco 49ers (Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings)

Brandon Aiyuk amassed 1,342 receiving yards and had the second-highest yards per catch average in the league in 2023.

Deebo Samuel demonstrated his ability to be a dangerous weapon for the Niners with 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven receiving touchdowns in 2023. He also added five touchdowns through rushing.

Jauan Jennings was immense for the 49ers in the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined Nick Foles as the only other player in Super Bowl history to both throw and catch a touchdown in that contest.

The Niners chose wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with their 31st overall pick in the draft. He may challenge Jennings for the third receiver spot on the 49ers' depth chart.

8) NFC South - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer)

Mike Evans had one of his best seasons ever in 2023, with 13 touchdowns — tied for the most in the NFL. Moreover, he amassed 1,255 receiving yards, making it ten NFL seasons in a row with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Additionally, Chris Godwin recorded his third consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2023. Trey Palmer had his rookie season in 2023. He didn't exactly dominate but displayed moments of brilliance and future potential.