10 best AEW Instagram photos of the week

Several AEW Stars have shared their best moments of the past week on Instagram.

Many AEW Stars have been using Instagram to share their day-to-day lives with fans. Few have celebrated several events in the past week, including Hispanic Heritage Month and birthdays of loved ones.

Some AEW Stars enjoyed the time off on the beach, while others had the opportunity to meet friends, favorite athletes, and musicians. A few spent quality time with their families.

Here are the best 10 AEW Instagram photos of the week.

#10. AEW Star Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho spent some time with his family this past week. The 50-year-old attended his son's Senior Night Football game alongside his wife, Jessica Lockhart Irvine, and their twin daughters, Sierra Loretta and Cheyenne Lee.

Before and after the game, the whole family took photos together, which Jericho shared on his Instagram account. The former AEW World Champion expressed his happiness to attend Ash's football game. He also revealed his shock at how fast his children are growing up.

Jericho married his wife, Jessica, 21 years ago. Ash is their eldest child. He was born in 2003 and is now 18 years old.

#9. AEW star Brian Cage

AEW star Brian Cage had an eventful week outside the ring. The 37-year-old attended Mr. Olympia Expo in Orlando last weekend, where he met several people, including former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

Cage posted a photo with Strowman on Instagram. In the image, the AEW star seemed happy and excited to meet the former WWE Universal Champion.

Strowman has been a free agent since WWE released him from his contract last June. After seeing his photo with Cage, a few AEW fans expressed their desire to see The Monster Among Men join Tony Khan's company. Nonetheless, a few reports have been linking Strowman to join IMPACT Wrestling.

