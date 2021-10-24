10 best AEW Instagram photos of the week

Several AEW stars have had a week full of happy moments, and they have all shared their experiences with their Instagram followers.

October is the month of Halloween, and a few AEW stars have already started celebrating in the past week. They jumped into their costumes and took some photos to share with their fans and followers on Instagram.

The past week has also seen some AEW stars enjoying quality time with their families and friends. One even celebrated his birthday a few days ago.

Here are the ten best AEW Instagram photos of the week

#10. AEW star Hikaru Shida debuted a new costume

Hikaru Shida is not just a pro wrestler but also an actress. She is fascinated by cosplay and has attended many cosplay conventions in her home country, Japan. The 33-year-old also uses some of her cosplay attire as wrestling gear.

Hikaru Shida previously dressed like Wonder Woman, Chun-Li, and others. Last Wednesday, she debuted a new cosplay attire. The AEW star dressed as Iron Man and posted the photos on her Instagram account. Shida's followers and fans liked the new costume of the Japanese wrestler. She received many positive comments on her pictures.

Hikaru Shida has not competed since Dynamite's second anniversary a few weeks ago, where she lost to Serena Deeb.

#9. AEW star Matt Hardy spent time with his baby daughter

During the past week, AEW star Matt Hardy has enjoyed spending some quality time with his daughter, Ever Moore. She is Hardy's fourth child with his wife, Rebecca Sky. She was born in July and is now only three months old.

The 47-year-old posted a couple of photos with his daughter on his Instagram account. In the first one, she was holding his hand.

"I hope you’ll always wanna hold my hand, Ever Moore," he commented on the picture.

Like Hikaru Shida, Hardy has not competed in AEW since Dynamite's second anniversary. He was one of the competitors in the Casino Ladder Match that Hangman Adam Page won.

Edited by Arjun