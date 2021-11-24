11 Oldest Wrestlers in AEW

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is synonymous with words like new, fresh, and exciting. By most metrics, people would probably assume that AEW has a bunch of famous but very young talent. That is far from the truth. In reality, AEW has a bit of everything.

AEW's focus is on the future. The so-called four pillars of AEW, including Jungle Boy, MJF, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevera, are all in their mid to late 20s. Several 'experienced' roster members are in their early to mid-30s, including Hangman Page. The 'veterans' are in their early 40s, and the 'legacy' talent makes up the rest as managers, coaches, commentators, and other on-screen roles. Tony Khan and the rest of the VP's mapped it out quite well.

AEW fans weren't expecting to see a massive star like Sting returning to be not only an on-screen talent and manager but also active inside the squared circle. Granted, this is in a minimal capacity, but it's still significant given Sting's age. But that led to another question: while AEW fans love to make fun of WWE by relying on 'older' talent like Goldberg, AEW also has a significant number of elderly (by wrestling standards) wrestlers on their roster.

Here are the eleven oldest wrestlers currently wrestling in AEW.

#11 AEW Star Bobby Fish - Age 45

It's interesting to note that Bobby Fish has been wrestling since 2002. While he was a mainstay in many independent promotions, his time in NXT brought him more mainstream acclaim.

As part of The Undisputed ERA, Fish teamed up with Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong to become one of the best heel stables on NXT. Some fans would argue they were one of the best stables in WWE itself.

Fish enjoyed great success with the group and became a 2-time NXT Tag Team Champion. While Fish was released by WWE earlier this year, his arrival in AEW has been quite significant. He has already enjoyed matches with Sammy Guevara, CM Punk and even recently reunited with Adam Cole.

At age 45, Fish is still having great matches and moving well with the youngest on the roster. How far can he go? In pro wrestling, there's no telling what's possible.

