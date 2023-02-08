3 Bold predictions for AEW Dynamite this week

AEW has been on a roll lately, putting on a compelling and entertaining product with its weekly television programming.

After an epic barnburner between Darby Allin and Samoa Joe last week, which saw the TNT Championship change hands, fans are looking forward to the forthcoming edition.

The company will look to continue its build-up to the Revolution pay-per-view tomorrow night when Dynamite emanates from the El Paso County Coliseum in Texas.

Tony Khan has announced a stacked match card, which will give hardcore fans something to sink their teeth into for two hours. The Elite and The Acclaimed will put their titles on the line in their respective matches. AEW World Champion MJF will also return to action as he faces Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator bout.

Jamie Hayter and The Bunny will collide in a similar stipulation. Meanwhile, Ricky Starks will have to go through the entire Jericho Appreciation Society in a gauntlet to earn a future clash against Chris Jericho.

With a bloated lineup, one may wonder if there's room for any surprises on the show. Tony Khan loves to over-deliver, which is why expectations will be through the roof this week.

Now, let's get down to three bold predictions for AEW Dynamite.

#3. Naomi shockingly makes her AEW Dynamite debut

Naomi seems to have brought the curtain down on her WWE run if her social media bio alludes to anything.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion hasn't been linked to the company in any meaningful capacity since walking out of RAW alongside Sasha Banks in May last year. Despite the recent regime change in WWE, neither woman was brought back to television.

Earlier this year, The Boss parted ways with the promotion and jumped ship to NJPW under her new in-ring name Mercedes Moné. Meanwhile, Naomi recently changed her Instagram bio to her real name, Trinity Fatu.

The 35-year-old removing the last remaining WWE reference from her social media account insinuates that she is no longer obligated to work with the company.

Assuming she's a free agent, there's a strong chance Tony Khan might try to bring her to AEW as soon as this week. With the ongoing homegrown vs. outsider storyline in the women's division, Naomi could easily insert herself into the feud.

#2. Billy Gunn costs The Acclaimed the AEW World Tag Team titles

A heel turn could be imminent!

Billy Gunn is the last piece of the puzzle preventing his sons Austin and Colten Gunn from becoming the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Despite The Acclaimed's refusal to defend their titles against The Gunns, Daddy @$$ granted his sons a title shot.

The WWE legend's decision to make the call visibly caught Bowens and Caster off-guard, with many speculating that the 59-year-old had planted seeds for a heel turn.

What if Billy Gunn has an ace up his sleeve? Billy Gunn costing The Acclaimed their tag team titles would be the perfect way to turn him heel this week.

As popular as the trio is, the storyline needs a proper payoff, with Daddy @$$ reuniting with his sons and helping them reach the top of the division.

#1. The House of Black confronts The Elite

Will The House of Black make their presence felt this week?

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks will defend their AEW World Trios Championships against Top Flight and AR Fox on Dynamite this week.

Although the bout promises to steal the show, it's highly unlikely that The Elite will lose their titles this week. Their upcoming match could merely be a stepping stone towards building up a bigger feud against The House of Black.

Malakai Black and his stablemates haven't tormented the locker room despite putting everyone on notice. Their ongoing saga with Eddie Kingston and Ortiz doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

However, a feud against The Elite could help them restore their credibility. The House of Black could rain on the EVPs' parade in the aftermath and stare daggers at each other to set up a match for the Revolution pay-per-view.

What do you make of these predictions? Sound off in the comments section below.

