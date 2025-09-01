3 husband-wife alliances AEW could book after Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch join hands at Clash in Paris 2025 

AEW presented this year's iteration of its annual inter-promotional pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025, last month in London, England. The Tony Khan-led promotion's primary rival brand, WWE, also travelled internationally this weekend, as it hosted its latest premium live event, Clash in Paris, at the Paris La Défense Arena in France.The main event of the sports entertainment juggernaut's August 31 PLE saw Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, LA Knight, and CM Punk. The Visionary retained his strap courtesy of a huge assist from his wife, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who delivered a low-blow to The Straight-Edge Superstar, leaving him vulnerable to a decisive curbstomp from Rollins.It appears that The Architect has joined forces with The Man, and the couple is likely going to help each other with their respective title reigns. In light of their new formidable alliance, let us consider a few similar pairings AEW could try on its programming.#1: Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka SakazakiKonosuke Takeshita has developed by leaps and bounds since his early appearances in AEW back in 2021. The Alpha's run in the promotion reached a new level after he joined the Don Callis Family a couple of years ago. He obtained his first singles title in All Elite Wrestling, the International Championship, last year, and held it for several months before eventually dropping it to Kenny Omega. More recently, he won the 2025 edition of NJPW's gruelling annual tournament, the G1 Climax.This past May, Takeshita disclosed that he had gotten married to his fellow AEW peer, Yuka Sakazaki. The Magical Girl has been involved with the promotion since its inception, but fans have, for a while now, been voicing their frustrations with how inconsistently she has been featured on television.Yuka returned to All Elite television last year, and her recent noteworthy outings in the promotion include unsuccessfully challenging Women's World Champion Mariah May at Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024 and battling Mercedes Mone for her TBS Title this past January.Yuka Sakazaki and Konosuke Takeshita [Image Credits: Takeshita's Instagram]Considering their popularity among fans, AEW would be wise to utilize Takeshita and Sakazaki more frequently on its programming. The company could even present them together as an on-screen duo representing the Callis Family, especially if Yuka joins the villainous stable as its first official female member.#2: AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Juice RobinsonToni Storm and Juice Robinson are easily two of AEW's most enduring fan-favorites. The Timeless One retained her Women's World Title against Athena last month at Forbidden Door, although more recently she suffered a beatdown at the hands of The Triangle of Madness alongside her allies Mina Shirakawa and Queen Aminata, as they were all laid out by Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue last Saturday on Collision.Earlier on that same show, Juice Robinson was defeated by Big Bill in singles competition. The &quot;Rock Hard&quot; star has been competing regularly since returning from injury at All In: Texas, and teamed with fellow Bang Bang Gang member Austin Gunn to participate in the latest World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament en route to Forbidden Door, although the two were knocked out in the semifinal stage.Both Storm and Robinson have captivated viewers with their charismatic, quirky, and often outlandish character work and performances. However, despite being married since 2022, the two have not been featured in a major storyline or angle together on AEW television. Tony Khan could rectify this by booking the couple to finally cross paths on-screen and perhaps team up together in a mixed tag matchup.#3: Adam Copeland and a debuting Beth PhoenixEver since Adam Copeland made his AEW debut back in 2023, fans have been anticipating the potential arrival of Beth Phoenix at the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Glamazon's contract with the Triple H-led company reportedly expired around July last year, a fact that she confirmed in a subsequent interview.Addressing the subject of Phoenix debuting in All Elite Wrestling, Cope claimed earlier this year that the former Women's Champion had not &quot;completely closed the door&quot; on the possibility. Although the former TNT Champion is currently focused on taking down FTR alongside Christian Cage, the legendary tag team has no shortage of enemies and could require additional reinforcements soon.Beth Phoenix and Adam Copeland (fka Edge) [Image Credits: wwe.com]Phoenix could therefore show up in AEW to aid her spouse, and for one final run as a competitor. The Grit couple could take part in mixed tag bouts against their rivals (for instance, they could square off against another couple, such as Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford), and greatly elevate any program they are involved in together.TK could also book a storyline similar to the one WWE executed at Clash in Paris. He could turn Copeland heel, and have Phoenix debut as a heel as well, aiding The Ultimate Opportunist in winning an important matchup - especially with a major championship on the line.