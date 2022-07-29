3 reasons why Chris Jericho should dethrone Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Championship and 2 reasons he shouldn't 

Chris Jericho is set to challenge AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley on the August 10 episode of Dynamite: Quake by the Lake in Minneapolis, Minnesota, two weeks from now. After successfully defending his title against Mexican wrestler Rush on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, the champ was confronted by members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, led by WWE legend Chris Jericho.

The Wizard is fresh from defeating his rival Eddie Kingston in a brutal Barbed Wire Everywhere match to end their long-running feud. It now seems like he has his sights set on reclaiming the world championship which he carried during the nascent stages of the company's existence.

Ironically, Le Champion lost the title to Jon Moxley in Revolution 2020. After a couple of years away from the title scene, The Demo God is finally invoking his rematch clause.

The Blackpool Combat Club member accepted Jericho's challenge but dared the JAS leader to bring back his "Lionheart" gimmick from 1992. The 51-year-old used that nickname in Mexico (translated as Corazon de Leon), when he wrestled for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

The wrestling legend might be an unexpected contender to face Mox, but here are 3 reasons why Chris Jericho should dethrone the Purveyor of Violence for his interim title and 2 reasons why he shouldn't.

#3. Why Chris Jericho should dethrone AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley - It keeps the Jericho Appreciation Society in a main event program

The Jericho Appreciation Society has featured prominently in AEW programming since it was formed earlier this year. They have had run-ins with Eddie Kingston, former Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz plus the Blackpool Combat Club.

Jericho's faction even claimed a signature victory in the Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing 2022 before suffering a loss to the BCC at Blood and Guts. With The Wizard inserting himself in the world title picture, this is an excellent way to keep the faction relevant. It will allow them to regain some of their lost momentum.

It also continues his battle with the Blackpool Combat Club by targeting another prominent member of the faction. Look to the JAS to be at ringside to ensure their leader's victory in the match.

#2. Why Chris Jericho shouldn't dethrone AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley - He is no longer a box-office draw

Despite Chris Jericho's legendary status in the industry, he hasn't quite been pushed as a main event player in the company for some time now. Since dropping the world title to Moxley in early 2020, he hasn't battled for championships since.

Instead, he feuded with the likes of Orange Cassidy, MJF, and most recently Eddie Kingston. The Demo God also oversaw the formation and dissolution of The Inner Circle while creating another successful faction in the Jericho Appreciation Society.

While all those storylines featured heavily on television, he played second fiddle to the likes of Kenny Omega, CM Punk, Hangman Page, and others. His current heel persona has also been harshly criticized by industry legend Jim Cornette.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager called Chris Jericho out for using what he termed a "babyface spot":

"Jericho did the fire extinguisher spot! Another thing: that’s not a heel spot, that’s a babyface spot, dips***! I’ve told you this before a few weeks ago the last time you did it. He just likes to hear people cheer for him!" Cornette exclaimed. (16:30 onward)

Cornette is a known critic of the wrestling veteran, finding faults in multiple angles during his current run. Despite Jericho's ability to reinvent himself, he is slowly starting to lose his luster as other AEW stars start to surpass him in popularity.

Jericho is certainly not the fans' first choice to win the championship at this stage in his career and he is better off staying in the background and let other wrestlers have the opportunity.

#2. Why Chris Jericho should dethrone AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley - Jericho as world champion was instrumental in the promotion's initial success

It might be easy to forget now, but at one point, Chris Jericho was the undisputed number one star of All Elite Wrestling. When the promotion first started in 2019, he was Tony Khan's first major signing from WWE and was instrumental in establishing their credibility.

Jericho would kick off his AEW run by defeating long-standing rival Kenny Omega at the promotion's inaugural event Double or Nothing in May before becoming the first AEW World Champion with a victory over 'Hangman' Adam Page at All Out.

Le Champion was an excellent inaugural champion as he helped to spotlight wrestlers who weren't popular then like MJF, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and even Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Jon Moxley to a certain extent.

For the reasons stated above, he is a reliable choice to become interim champion. Tony Khan can rely on his star power to carry the company as it recovers from the recent spate of injuries to other top AEW wrestlers.

#1. Why Chris Jericho shouldn't dethrone AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley - Mox vs. CM Punk to unify the world title is the more intriguing match-up

If Chris Jericho does defeat Jon Moxley to win the AEW Interim World Championship, it immediately puts him in the crosshairs of CM Punk, who originally had the title before taking time off to get surgery.

CM Punk has been on the shelf for just over a month, but according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer during an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the linear World Champion could return as soon as All Out 2022.

Jericho and Punk famously battled for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 28 in an underrated bout. But that was a decade ago and both wrestlers are in the twilight of their careers at this point. A match between the two doesn't seem as enticing right now and it makes the result obvious that Punk will win the bout.

Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk looks like the better match on paper as the Blackpool Combat Club member is still in the prime of his career and can give the Straightedged Superstar a marquee match to unify both titles. It will be the perfect way to cap off All Out 2022, especially since it takes place in Punk's hometown.

#1. Why Chris Jericho should dethrone AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley - It will swerve the fans

Let's face it; nobody is expecting Mox to drop the belt to Jericho. This is more likely a placeholder feud while fans await CM Punk's inevitable return from injury. However, this is exactly why Jericho winning is the perfect way to swerve the AEW audience.

It will be a genuine shock and pile even more heat on Le Champion, especially if he relies on his Jericho Appreciation Society members to score an unexpected win. The Wizard could use this victory to re-establish himself in the main event scene and create even more anticipation for Punk to return and defeat him. If done right, it is a great piece of business to carry the company's momentum into All Out 2022.

