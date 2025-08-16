3 Reasons Why MJF Should Dethrone AEW World Champion Hangman Page at Forbidden Door 2025

Hangman Page is scheduled to defend his newly won AEW World Championship against MJF later this month at Forbidden Door 2025. The Wolf of Wrestling, despite aiming to &quot;break&quot; The Cowboy during their face-to-face exchange on Dynamite this week, was ultimately goaded by the World Champion into officially executing his All In: Texas Casino Gauntlet Contract at the upcoming pay-per-view in The O2 Arena.Viewership responses and audience reception to The Hangman's second reign with the Men's World Title have been generally positive so far, and it is not a stretch to guess that the company might decide to keep Page's run going and have him retain on August 24. However, here, let us look into three arguments as to why Maxwell Jacob Friedman should reclaim his coveted Triple B at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.#1. MJF is Currently on a Hot Track as a Heel in AEW and BeyondThings have not been going MJF's way lately on All Elite Wrestling programming. The Salt of the Earth was recently removed from The Hurt Syndicate, thrashing his hopes of the dominant faction helping him reclaim the AEW World Championship. Friedman has transformed his frustrations into success, however, winning the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, and even mounting his first successful defense of the belt this Friday.After defeating Zandokan Jr. in Arena Mexico on August 15, MJF called out Mistico, albeit fleeing promptly when the CMLL legend arrived to confront him. After officially agreeing to a Title vs. Mask matchup on the Mexican promotion's upcoming 92nd Aniversario show, Friedman ambushed Mistico and once again removed his mask before planting him with a Tombstone Piledriver.The Long Island-native also vented his anger over being outsmarted by Hangman Page by attacking and brutalizing the World Champion in the closing moments of AEW Dynamite this week. There is a lot of heat on Friedman right now as his heelish antics of late have gotten increasingly aggressive to undermine the company's fanbase and fan-favorites.All this translates into excellent television, which suggests that crowning MJF with the World Title at Forbidden Door might be a truly effective way of utilizing that heat and elevating Friedman as a top talent.#2. Shocking Title Change That May Not Hurt Either Competitor in the Long RunAEW fans have often been vocal in their disappointment over how the promotion booked Adam Page's first World Championship reign. After the narrative roller-coaster that was the build for his All In: Texas World Title bout against Jon Moxley, and the bloodbath that was their Texas Death Match at Globe Life Field, viewers, quite understandably, are likely rooting for The Cowboy's second reign to last a while without falling short in quality.Considering the above, booking Page to lose his World Championship to MJF in his very first pay-per-view defense, and his second defense overall, might seem like an odd idea on paper. However, shocking title changes for the sake of subverting expectations are not wholly without precedent in pro-wrestling. AEW could, therefore, book an angle that brings The Hangman's second run with the strap to a justifiable end at Forbidden Door without complete disservice to the character.MJF could pull a fast one on Hangman Page at Forbidden Door [Image Credits: X profile of All Elite Wrestling]The company could accomplish this in many different ways. Perhaps it might be revealed that MJF's split-up with The Hurt Syndicate was a ruse after all, and MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley could unexpectedly interfere in the matchup to help Friedman defeat Page. The self-proclaimed &quot;generational talent&quot; is also adept at using illicit means to secure victories, just like he did to Mark Briscoe last week. Whether by his own means or with outside intervention, MJF could cheat to beat The Hangman in an outcome that would protect the latter even in defeat.#3. MJF Has More Money Feuds Lined up for Him Than Hangman DoesIt should be noted at the outset that Adam Page is held by many to be one of the best wrestlers in the world right now because of his versatility and his ability to work alongside a wide range of talent and opponents. However, a company's World Championship picture arguably deserves its hottest feuds and angles.AEW no doubt made a smart move by returning to The Hangman's rivalry with MJF, considering how well it was received earlier this year. However, if Page retains at Forbidden Door, he does not seem to have a lot of compelling challengers waiting in the wings for him.With Swerve Strickland focused on Kazuchika Okada's Unified Championship, Jay White on the shelf, and Kenny Omega occupied with The Death Riders, the World Champion's most iconic foes and opponents seem to have their hands full at the moment.If Tony Khan decides to put MJF over at Forbidden Door, however, he would immediately find himself in the path of Bobby Lashley, as MVP had warned his apparently-former stable-mate some time earlier. If he survives The All Mighty, the self-proclaimed &quot;Devil&quot; could end up in the crosshairs of Will Ospreay, or even Darby Allin, who could try his hand at the World Title again.Match graphic for Hangman Page vs. MJF at Forbidden Door 2025 for the AEW World Title [Image Credits: X profile of All Elite Wrestling]Furthermore, a ghost from Friedman's past could return to haunt him in the form of Wardlow, who could make his AEW comeback to topple his sworn enemy.