3 ways AEW Double or Nothing 2025 can beat WWE SNME

AEW is gearing up for its upcoming yearly event, Double or Nothing 2025, this coming Sunday. The pay-per-view will air from Glendale, Arizona, following the latest edition of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.

The sports entertainment juggernaut loaded up the May 24 show with many of its top names, including CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, John Cena, and more. It even witnessed the blockbuster return of former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Seeing how fans are currently buzzing about the star-studded television special, All Elite Wrestling creative head Tony Khan could be looking to make sure his booking for Double or Nothing will leave a more satisfactory impression on viewers.

As such, let us consider three ways the upcoming AEW pay-per-view could surpass WWE SNME.

#1. Present more matches of a higher calibre

While the recent episode of Saturday Night's Main Event featured only five matches, Double or Nothing 2025 has announced 10 bouts for its card, including three title matches. This makes sense for several reasons - the most obvious being that SNME had a shorter run-time than Double or Nothing will likely have. However, presenting five-match cards seems to be a recurring pattern for WWE, as is evidenced by the match-list from the promotion's May 10 PPV, Backlash 2025.

AEW, as a company, on the other hand, tends to focus its spotlight on high-quality in-ring action. This is probably why the company's pay-per-views are stacked with matches featuring top-tier talent. Such is the case with Double or Nothing 2025 as well, as the event is set to feature Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jon Moxley, to cite a few examples.

Recent All Elite Wrestling programming has garnered praise from fans and critics, who have noted general improvements in the company's booking and presentation.

If the promotion manages to fine-tune its production to prevent broadcasting glitches and elevate its overall look, Double or Nothing 2025, with its much-hyped match-card, could feasibly turn out to be the better pro-wrestling event when compared to the recent edition of WWE SNME.

#2. Shape the AEW Men's and Women's World Title scene heading into All In

The finals of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup this year will be contested at Double or Nothing 2025. On the women's side, Mercedes Mone is scheduled to go to war with Jamie Hayter for the first time in her career. On the men's side, Will Ospreay and Adam Page will meet in their first-ever singles showdown. All four of these competitors have compelling stories heading into the pay-per-view, and any two of them could reasonably be booked to win it all this Sunday.

On paper, Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm and Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley are the biggest World Title matches that AEW could book for All In: Texas. The CEO and The Timeless One could square off over the latter's belt, which Mercedes could win to become a double champion in the promotion. Alternatively, Storm could hand Mone her first All Elite singles loss at the upcoming stadium show.

However, Jamie Hayter defeating the TBS Champion in the Owen Cup finals for a World Title re-match against Storm is also a storyline worth pursuing.

Similarly, Ospreay has openly discussed his desire to headline this year's All In and bring back the men's World Championship from Jon Moxley's grasp. The Aerial Assassin is also being heavily advertised for the 2025 iteration of Forbidden Door, which is set to emanate from London, a fact that has led many to speculate that the high-flyer could win the Owen Hart Tournament. However, fans are just as invested in the redemption arc of Hangman Page and would undoubtedly celebrate The Cowboy leaving Arizona victorious.

As anticipation keeps building over All In: Texas, AEW and Tony Khan can heighten it further by booking the right winners for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing 2025.

#3. Present more unforgettable moments from Anarchy in the Arena

The Stadium Stampede/Anarchy in the Arena match type in AEW is synonymous with chaotic and violent action, which plays out between two sides all across the venue. Over the years, fans of the company have been entertained by numerous extreme spots that unfold during these bouts. Take, for example, Kenny Omega hitting a One Winged Angel on Sammy Guevara off of the stadium seats through a platform below back in 2020.

Consider, also, Matthew Jackson superkicking Jon Moxley with an exploding shoe in 2023, and Darby Allin setting Jack Perry on fire last year.

The stakes for this year's Anarchy in the Arena match, scheduled for Double or Nothing 2025, are even higher, as a crew of AEW babyfaces will be taking on The Death Riders and The Young Bucks to nip the new heel alliance in the bud.

Considering the violence that the Jon Moxley-led faction has been unleashing on the All Elite Wrestling roster as of late, as well as the locker-room's storyline resentment towards their 'EVPs,' fans in the Desert Diamond Arena are likely going to witness a spectacle of chaos and violence, with spots that may surpass the ones mentioned above.

Expand Tweet

AEW has marketed itself as a brand that pushes the boundaries of pro-wrestling in a way that WWE rarely does nowadays. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan can pull it off once again this weekend at Double or Nothing.

