Shocking betrayal; Jon Moxley to win title again? 3 Wild predictions for next week's AEW Dynamite

On July 12, AEW hosted its biggest PPV of the summer, All In: Texas. The event was a major success and was marked by some incredible moments, including Adam Copeland's long-awaited return, MJF winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match, and Hangman Page dethroning Jon Moxley as AEW World Champion.Since the PPV, the promotion has hosted two editions of its flagship show, Dynamite, the events of which have set up AEW on the road to its next big PPV, Forbidden Door. Some of the marquee storylines as we head toward the event are the lingering tension between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate, unresolved issues between World Champion Hangman Page and Jon Moxley, and Adam Copeland's pursuit to get his hands on FTR.Next week's Dynamite is going to be an eventful one, and we can expect the current storylines to further unravel. With that in mind, let's make some wild predictions for the July 30 edition of Dynamite.#3. Jon Moxley may abruptly end Hangman Page's reign as AEW World ChampionThe saga between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page that was supposed to end at All In: Texas continues to be one of the major storylines in the promotion. In the closing moments of this week's Dynamite, The Death Riders leader challenged The Cowboy for the AEW World Title.Page accepted the challenge, but not before laying down certain conditions, stating that no one would be allowed at ringside and that the match would take place next Wednesday. Shortly after, the bout was officially confirmed for the July 30th edition of Dynamite.Tony Khan could shock the world by having Jon Moxley go over in the match and become the new and five-time AEW World Champion. While there hasn't been any indication that alludes to a title change happening this soon, The Purveyor of Violence is arguably the promotion's biggest-ever star, and Khan might be considering putting the title back on his biggest draw ahead of Forbidden Door.#2. MJF may betray The Hurt Syndicate and ally with FTRMJF inserted himself back in the AEW World Title picture after winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In. On the following Dynamite, The Salt of The Earth put Hangman Page on notice. However, on this week's Dynamite, fans saw a few cracks develop in the relationship between MJF and his Hurt Syndicate stablemates.The Wolf of Wrestling was shown confronting his faction after they made a business deal with Cope, expressing his displeasure. He also pointed out that the group was not by his side during his segment. This prompted Bobby Lashley to threaten MJF and ask him to leave the group.On next week's Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate could be betrayed by MJF, who might align himself with FTR, the team Bobby Lashley and Co. took out as part of their business arrangement with Cope.#1. Cope and Christian Cage may finally reuniteEver since Adam Copeland first stepped foot in an AEW ring, there have been calls for his reunion with his former tag team partner, Christian Cage. However, the company took a different route and instead had them feuding with each other before the real-life friends went their separate ways.At All In 2025, Cope made his long-awaited return after being absent for months. Moments before his arrival, Christian Cage was betrayed by The Patriarchy, and Nick Wayne and Co. were about to take out the veteran with a Con-chair-to before The Rated-R Superstar made the save. However, Cope declared on the following Dynamite that he did not return to reunite with Christian and was instead focused on exacting revenge on FTR.On last week's Dynamite, Cope made an arrangement with The Hurt Syndicate that led to Lashley and Co. attacking FTR on his behalf, as it was revealed the week prior that he is legally banned from getting his hands on Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.However, the tables could turn on July 30, as Dax and Cash might align themselves with The Patriarchy and attack the former Edge. At this point, Christian Cage could make his return to TV for the first time since All In and help Copeland fend off his enemies and finally reunite with his former tag team partner.