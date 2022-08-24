4 AEW All Out rumors you need to know: Current plans for Jon Moxley and CM Punk; top star returning; Bryan Danielson set to face WWE legend?

We're less than two weeks away from the fourth installment of the AEW All Out pay-per-view in Chicago on September 4.

As one would expect, the wrestling rumor mill has been churning lately with rampant speculation about possible matches penciled in for the show. So far, only a few bouts have been locked in, with Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship being the biggest of them all.

Wrestling fans are pondering who will headline the Chicago event this year. This question has been making the rounds since the company announced a buzzworthy world title unification match between Jon Moxley and CM Punk for Dynamite this week.

People also have fond memories of the marquee show last year, which saw multiple former WWE bigwigs jump ship. Is Tony Khan planning to continue this trend this year? Only time will tell.

Now without further ado, let's dive into the four rumors swirling ahead of All Out 2022.

#4. Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk is reportedly still slated to headline AEW All Out

CM Punk and Jon Moxley are all set to put their world titles on the line to crown the new Undisputed AEW World Champion on Dynamite tonight.

Based on the latest betting odds, The Straight Edge Superstar is the favorite to defeat The Purveyor of Violence.

But regardless of the possible outcome, the two stalwarts could cross each other's paths again in the main event of the All Out pay-per-view, according to reports from Dave Meltzer:

"Currently the 9/4 All Out PPV has CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for both belts [this is not announced and not 100 percent but it is being talked about as the current plan and there doesn’t appear to be a backup plan]," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Either way, wrestling fans will be in for a treat to watch Moxley and Punk slug it out for the most prestigious title, possibly multiple times in the next few weeks. The clash promises to be one for the ages.

#3. Could MJF make a shocking return at AEW All Out?

Has MJF reconciled with Tony Khan?

MJF walked out on AEW (possibly in kayfabe) after he notoriously dropped a pipebomb on Tony Khan on the June 1 edition of Dynamite this year

While there's no word on whether his alleged contractual issues with Mr. Khan have simmered down, his shoot-style promo could be "work" as part of the slow-burn approach taken by the company.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that The Salt of the Earth is expected to return soon. However, the journalist couldn't confirm details on the exact date for his rumored comeback:

"MJF is currently scheduled to be returning somewhat soon. We don’t know the exact time but the negotiations for a new TV deal will likely be taking place starting in just a few months and into the spring, so the TV ratings numbers probably September to whenever the deal is closed are the most important to date so this recent drop is the worst time to have a drop," said Dave Meltzer. (H/T WrestleTalk)

From the looks of it, All Out seems like an ideal destination for MJF to make his return, possibly raining on the parade of whoever would be holding the prestigious title that night.

#2. Bryan Danielson could face Chris Jericho at AEW All Out

The two could steal the show at the upcoming pay-per-view

Bryan Danielson has been involved in a heated rivalry with Daniel Garcia since returning from an injury a few weeks ago.

The American Dragon recently defeated Red Death in a 2-out-of-3 falls stipulation bout that seemingly culminated their feud for now. It looks like the entire saga was a stepping stone for Danielson to a formidable challenge in the form of Chris Jericho.

Dave Meltzer recently noted that the two veterans could collide in a mega match at All Out this year:

"They may go with [Bryan] Danielson and [Chris] Jericho which is the first [plan] I heard for the pay-per-view. When [Daniel] Garcia won [a few weeks ago], I thought they were going in a different direction,” said Meltzer. (H/T PWMania).

The Blackpool Combat Club member has an old score to settle with The Wizard, especially after the latter briefly put him out of commission after the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing.

The latter recently attacked Bryan following his victory over Garcia, thus sowing seeds for an imminent clash.

#1. Hangman Page is unlikely to face CM Punk at AEW All Out

For those wondering whether CM Punk calling out Hangman Page would lead to something, they shouldn't keep their hopes up.

Dave Meltzer implied possible real-life heat between Punk and Page, with the latter's off-the-script promo being seen as him going into business for himself.

Meltzer ruled out an immediate program between the two, though the company could look to amplify the feud on television again down the road:

"So, I don’t know what the deal was, and nobody else does either, but (…) Punk was supposed to go out there and talk about Moxley and build the match, and he did… after he talked about Adam Page. (...) They may build something from it down the line, but it’s not scheduled for this pay-per-view [All Out], and nobody knew he was gonna do it.”

With Punk currently locked in with Moxley until All Out, it is unlikely that Page will get a chance to fire back at his adversary anytime soon.

