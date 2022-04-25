4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: Potential fourth member in Blackpool Combat Club; WWE legend banned from appearing; Kenny Omega's status

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

Today's column will shed light on a potential fourth member discussed for The Blackpool Combat Club. After weeks of rampant speculation, a WWE legend is unlikely to appear in All Elite Wrestling.

With the fourth installment of Double or Nothing right around the corner, we have come across an update on Kenny Omega's status for the pay-per-view.

In addition to these lead rumor stories, we have a bunch of intriguing reports to wrap up today's edition. Now, without further ado, let's dive straight into the top five rumors of the week.

#5 Hopefully true: Daniel Garcia was considered to join The Blackpool Combat Club

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV There was talk of Daniel Garcia at one point in the Blackpool Combat Club but Chris Jericho personally picked Garcia to join the Jericho Appreciation Society



- WON There was talk of Daniel Garcia at one point in the Blackpool Combat Club but Chris Jericho personally picked Garcia to join the Jericho Appreciation Society- WON https://t.co/6RZpfkk4zH

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that All Elite Wrestling discussed the idea of inserting Daniel Garcia into The Blackpool Combat Club.

The wrestling journalist noted that the plans fell through because Chris Jericho personally handpicked the 23-year-old to join his Jericho Appreciation Society.

We hope this rumor is true because Garcia recently disclosed that he preferred Jericho over Danielson because he vowed to become a sports entertainer like his leader.

While Red Death would have been an excellent addition to thrive under William Regal's wing, there's no denying either that Le Champion is a great mentor who could help pour a big spotlight on him.

#4 Hopefully not true: Bret Hart has quietly signed with WWE

Chairshot Sports @chairshotsports



- WON



#aew #brethart #wwe Those in AEW are of the belief that Bret Hart quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal that would ban him from appearing on AEW shows.- WON Those in AEW are of the belief that Bret Hart quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal that would ban him from appearing on AEW shows.- WON#aew #brethart #wwe https://t.co/0alvnrmtYw

For several weeks, there was widespread speculation over WWE legend Bret Hart possibly signing a deal with AEW to manage FTR.

Dax Harwood and CM Punk even paid homage to The Hitman during their respective matches, which led many of us to believe that Hart would eventually appear in the promotion.

Dave Meltzer now appears to have shut down the desired scenario.

The wrestling journalist recently reported that people within AEW have assumed that Bret Hart has quietly signed a WWE legends deal, meaning it will ban the veteran from working outside Vince McMahon's sphere.

Meltzer even cited Hart managing FTR outside of All Elite Wrestling as one instance suggesting that he's unlikely to appear under Tony Khan's umbrella:

"The reason this is on an indie show and not AEW is that those in AEW are of the belief that Hart quietly signed a lucrative WWE deal that would ban him from appearing on AEW shows," revealed Dave Meltzer. "But he is allowed to do indie shows, so that loophole allowed this to happen. This also means they believe he can't be part of the Owen Hart tournament presentation."

We hope this report is not true, as Bret Hart could potentially miss out on an opportunity to manage arguably one of the best, if not the best, tag teams in FTR, who genuinely idolize him.

Moreover, AEW couldn't ask for any better man than Bret Hart to pay homage to his late brother and present The Owen Hart trophy to the tournament winner.

#3 Hopefully true: Kenny Omega possibly missing Double or Nothing 2022

The Cleaner!

Kenny Omega has been out of action since AEW Full Gear last year, where he failed to successfully retain his world title against "Hangman" Adam Page.

Soon after, The Cleaner took an indefinite sabbatical from the company to undergo separate surgeries to recover from injuries. His prolonged absence has questioned his participation in the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which will take place on May 29th.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Omega's recovery timeframe doesn't sound promising, which could force the 38-year-old star to miss the event in Las Vegas.

We hope this is true. While fans will be hoping to see The Best Bout Machine back inside the squared circle, the latter has ruled out an immediate return. Kenny Omega recently revealed that he requires 'major procedures' to be done before he can start rehabbing.

#2 Hopefully true: Booking plans for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

The Supershow between two top promotions!

On Wednesday night, Tony Khan's "huge" announcement turned out to be a joint pay-per-view billed as AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on June 26th this year.

Dave Meltzer added more to the news, stating that the match card for the supershow will likely be inter-promotional. In a nutshell, AEW stars will collide against NJPW stars.

We hope this is true because it wouldn't make sense for Tony Khan and Takami Ohbari to orchestrate an event without booking their respective stars against each other.

Both the promotions can book a plethora of first-time-ever dream matches, which will draw eyeballs from all over the wrestling world.

#1 Hopefully true: AEW to possibly consider a stadium show for All Out this year

Darby Allin and CM Punk

Given that AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door will air live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, Meltzer speculated that the company might look to change the location for All Out, which as of this writing, will take place from the same venue.

The wrestling journalist noted that Tony Khan could book a stadium in Toronto to host All Out this year.

We hope this speculation turns out to be true because Chicago has already been a host of many events in the past. If one may recall, the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite was the last show to have occurred in a stadium.

Considering the magnitude of the pay-per-view, Mr. Khan should book All Out the same way WWE books their Premium Live Events.

What do you make of these rumor stories? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Bret Hart in AEW? Yes No 14 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell