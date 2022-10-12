4 Biggest AEW rumors we hope are true & 1 we hope isn't: Bray Wyatt's nixed idea for Dynamite debut; Jon Moxley's WWE return plans; Triple H considered bringing back 14-time champion?

Welcome to another column on AEW rumors we hope are true and some we hope aren't.

WWE is firing on all cylinders right now, with Triple H firmly sitting at the helm of the creative department.

The Game continued his signing spree at Extreme Rules 2022 when he finally brought Bray Wyatt back during an epic climax of the White Rabbit tease.

However, the latest reports have suggested that AEW held talks with the former Universal Champion about joining the promotion.

Of course, the talks fizzled out between the two parties, but we have some intriguing details about it.

With Jon Moxley re-signing to a long and lucrative deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion, a WWE return is officially off the table for the foreseeable future.

But did the Purveyor of Violence consider returning to his stomping grounds?

Meanwhile, Triple H recently discussed the idea of bringing in a WWE Hall of Famer for one night only on RAW after Extreme Rules 2022.

In addition to all these lead stories, we'll cap off the latest edition with Tony Khan's next potential signing.

#5. Hopefully True: Bray Wyatt almost made it to AEW

The Eater of Worlds sent shockwaves across the wrestling world last week!

Bray Wyatt remained tight-lipped on his pro wrestling future until Extreme Rules last week, when he made a stunning WWE return a year after he was released under Vince McMahon's regime.

It was apparent that WWE's current biggest rival, AEW, would be eyeing to seize the opportunity to sign the hottest free agent.

As it turns out, Tony Khan wasn't the only one to reach out to Wyatt during his free agency. Dave Meltzer learned that IMPACT Wrestling and AAA also contacted the former Universal Champion, but the talks never came to fruition:

"Shortly after [Bray] Wyatt’s release, there had been feelers sent and interest from AEW, IMPACT and AAA in Mexico, but no deals were ever reached."

But with AEW, the negotiations between the two parties reached a point where they even decided on a potential date for Windham's debut:

"Actually negotiations got to the point there was a date but like all talks they didn't come to terms," reported Meltzer.

We hope this report is true because Tony Khan was on a rampant signing spree last year, especially having a penchant for former WWE bigwigs.

Bray Wyatt would have been a tremendous upsurge to an already star-studded men's roster and would have enjoyed considerable creative freedom, which he didn't receive from Mr. McMahon.

Of course, Triple H might have given Wyatt some assurances on his new contract.

But the 35-year-old could have embarked on a new chapter by facing fresh opponents like Malakai Black, whose persona bears a striking resemblance to Bray Wyatt's.

Regardless, The Eater of Words' asking price for return was 'very high,' and Mr. Khan may not have met his demands.

#4. Hopefully True: Jon Moxley is not interested in returning to WWE

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Jon Moxley has agreed to a 5-year extension with @AEW and will expand his role into mentorship and coaching Jon Moxley has agreed to a 5-year extension with @AEW and will expand his role into mentorship and coaching https://t.co/CAfWMetmyU

Jon Moxley debunked the massive speculation surrounding his potential WWE return when he re-signed a lucrative five-year deal with AEW, which will keep him with the company until at least 2027.

Interestingly, the Purveyor of Violence was reportedly a free agent, probably working on a similar handshake deal that Cody Rhodes did during the tail end of his AEW career.

However, he had no plans to jump ship to WWE and wanted to quash all the hearsays by signing a new contract with the Jacksonville-Based-promotion:

"[Jon Moxley] doesn’t wanna go to WWE. Doesn’t wanna put on the facade of going to WWE to, you know, play both sides against each other and make more money. He doesn’t want people speculating he’s going to WWE. He wants all speculation over, and he’s with AEW for 5 more years," reported Dave Meltzer via Sports Illustrated.

We hope this is true because Moxley has been on the run of a lifetime since parting ways with WWE, where he was ostensibly buried on his way out.

The Death Rider may not want to jeopardize his career and play second-fiddle again, especially when he's at the peak of his Game in All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Hopefully True: Jon Moxley is 'done' with GCW

Jon Moxley has a violent in-ring nature!

Jon Moxley has made several sporadic appearances for independent promotions while staying with AEW, including in GCW, where he held their coveted world championship for 399 days.

He recently lost gold to the company's stalwart Nick Gage in a title vs. career bout at GCW Fight Club Night 1.

In the wake of his upset loss, Fightful Select learned that Moxley is 'finished' with Game Changer Wrestling company for the foreseeable future.

As part of his new deal, the former WWE Superstar will remain exclusive to AEW and its international partners (NJPW).

We hope this is true. Moxley is a cornerstone of All Elite Wrestling, and working with independents, especially losing outside his home turf, diminishes his credibility as a top star.

#2. Hopefully True: Renee Paquette could make her AEW debut this week

Is she AEW bound?

Tony Khan could be planning to pull off a massive swerve in Canada this week by bringing in Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE recently contacted Paquette for a possible return, but the broadcaster turned down their offer.

The word currently making the rounds is that the 37-year-old could make her first AEW appearance as soon as this week on Dynamite's Canada debut, which happens to be in her hometown of Toronto:

"WWE had contacted her to return as it shook up its announcing teams this past week for the new television season, which started Friday night. When she turned down the offer, those in WWE had noted that they believed she was headed to AEW," Dave Meltzer wrote. "Since she left WWE, there had always been some talk of her in AEW as part of the announcing team in some form, mostly because of Moxley. She was generally considered the strongest backstage interviewer in wrestling for years."

We hope this report is authentic because Renee Paquette could provide some riveting backstage angles/interviews with her years of expertise in this domain.

She might even join forces with her spouse as an on-screen manager or may become a regular in the commentary booth on Wednesday nights.

There are endless booking possibilities for Paquette if she decides to join her husband in the Jackson-Ville-based promotion.

#1. Hopefully Not True: WWE considered bringing back Billy Gunn for one night only

The WWE Universe and the DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac) certainly missed the presence of AEW star Billy Gunn when they reunited to celebrate their 25th anniversary on RAW after Extreme Rules 2022.

Fightful Select recently learned that WWE 'tossed around the idea' of bringing Gunn back for one night.

Dogg seemingly confirmed the speculation by responding to a fan on Twitter that 'WWE did all they could do to make it happen.'

Of course, the Hall of Famer couldn't make the switch because of being contractually obligated to All Elite Wrestling.

We hope this is not true, and WWE must have only discussed it internally because AEW has already sent an email to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, warning them 'not to tamper' with their talent's contract.

Even if Triple H wanted Billy Gunn for one-off appearances, the proverbial forbidden door between the two promotions hasn't been opened yet.

Given that most of the former WWE Superstars now work in AEW, The Game must build a working relationship with Tony Khan to trade each other's talent in the future.

What do you make of these top rumor stories this week? Sound off in the comment section below.

