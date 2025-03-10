4 'What was the purpose of that?' moments from AEW Revolution

AEW successfully concluded the sixth edition of Revolution in Los Angeles, California. The nine matches on the show's card were thoughtfully curated, keeping the intensity and disdain among competitors in mind.

In typical AEW fashion, Revolution upheld the momentum and kept fans on the edge of their seats. From a couple of twists to legacies being carved, the event created quite a storm. However, there were a few contradictory, head-scratching moments that confused fans.

Let's take a look at a few key moments from Revolution that left viewers perplexed.

#4 Christian Cage's failed contract cash-in in the Revolution main event

One of pro wrestling's most daunting heels is currently on a babyface run in AEW. Ever since Cope signed with the promotion, he has been met with cheers and praise from fans and his peers.

When he joined the promotion in 2023, he wanted to reunite with his longtime ally, Christian Cage. However, they engaged in a heated feud. Cage cashed in his World Championship contract in vain at Revolution during The Rated-R Superstar's title match against Jon Moxley.

The Patriarch added himself to the main event, making it a triple threat match. A horrid turn of events saw him being knocked out and Moxley ending up retaining the title. The sequence left fans with more questions than answers about why the company booked a failed cash-in.

In hindsight, it gave Cage more ammunition to hate Cope. How long will the WWE veteran be detoured from his path to become the AEW World Champion?

#3 Brody King getting over yet not getting over

Members of Hounds of Hell have been trying to make a point as singles competitors after Malakai Black's AEW departure. Last month, Buddy Matthews main evented Grand Slam Australia in an AEW Continental Championship match. After he got injured at the event, Brody King started feuding with Kazuchika Okada.

This gave King a prominent role on AEW TV, given how he and Julia Hart are the standing members of the now-dissolved House of Black. At Revolution, he faced Okada in a singles match for the title. Had King managed to defeat Okada to win his first singles title in the promotion, it could have laid the groundwork for a major feud.

Upon his return from injury, Matthews could have feuded with his stablemate for the gold.

#2 Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher's steel cage match

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher's longstanding friendship came to a screeching halt towards the end of last year, with Don Callis at the helm of an unexpected betrayal.

A hellacious battle was in store for the two AEW stars at Revolution. They went at it in a steel cage match, which saw several high-risk spots. However, fans seemingly started to lose interest after a certain point.

The duo's history and quest for revenge were understandable. But after a somewhat underwhelming tag team title match and an already bloody Women's Championship match, Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher lost luster.

#1 Why didn't Cope walk out of Revolution as the AEW World Champion?

Jon Moxley and Cope locked horns in the main event of AEW Revolution as fans eagerly awaited a new champion to emerge. In the weeks leading up to the event, Cope was adamant about dethroning Moxley and taking everything away from him.

The Rated-R Superstar even aligned with Jay White, who some suspected would betray the WWE Hall of Famer due to a hidden agenda. Moxley is now nearly 150 days into his 4th reign as AEW World Champion. His recent antics and menacing group of troublemakers were already deemed to be a hindrance in the high-stakes bout.

Fans were left surprised when Moxley walked out of Revolution as the champion. After all this, the question remains: What was the purpose of it? Why was one of AEW's biggest stars and babyfaces not crowned the new World Champion? It could be to strengthen Moxley if he is betrayed by his team members.

At the event, Wheeler Yuta seemingly teased attacking Moxley. Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli has been doing a decent job as the co-leader of the group. Hence, it remains unclear what lies ahead for The Death Riders.

This is not the end of Cope's dreams to hold gold. He could compete in a rematch at Double or Nothing and secure a much-awaited win over Moxley. There still seems to be a lot of unfinished business between Cope, Jay White, and The Death Riders.

