5 AEW dream matches for former WWE Superstar Paige

WWE Superstar Paige has officially announced her departure date from the company, and naturally, fans began speculating about a potential AEW appearance. The former Divas Champion's career was cut short due to a serious neck injury.

Despite setbacks, she has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career, becoming the youngest wrestler to hold a women's title. The Anti-Diva even had a stint as General Manager on SmackDown and also managed the Kabuki Warriors after retiring from in-ring competition. See her tweet below:

Paige was one of the first female performers from NXT to usher in the era of the Women's Revolution. The Revolution would pave the way for the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and others.

Being that she is only 29 years old, there's still a chance she could make an inspiring comeback from her career-ending injury. We have seen the likes of Edge and Bryan Danielson do so in recent years.

While her WWE chapter might be over, perhaps wrestling fans could see Saraya debut in AEW some time down the road. If so, we would love to see Paige face off against these 5 AEW wrestlers.

#5. Former NXT Superstar Toni Storm

Toni Storm has a new lease on life in AEW. Just this past week on Dynamite, she teased challenging current Women's Champion Thunder Rosa in the near future. It was a far cry from her treatment on the WWE main roster, which caused the former SmackDown star to ask for her release.

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, she reflected on her decision, explaining how burnout was not the cause of her controversial exit:

“I’ve got to be honest with you, I was totally unhappy, I wasn’t burnt out… Not that I am complaining and obviously I don’t want to bury the place at all, I don’t want to say anything bad, because to be honest, I am really grateful for the whole thing,” Storm said. [12:08 - 12:25]

Furthermore, the former NXT UK Women's champion criticized WWE's lack of respect for her time and effort:

“It was just the overall frustration, the lack of respect for my time and my effort. I want to give this everything I’ve got, I want to give this my whole life, my whole being… but you’re making it frigging difficult, and I just lost it and I quit, and I just told them, ‘I am so unhappy, I need out.’” [24:38 - 25:04] (H/T:WrestlingInc)

Paige has also had her fair share of issues with WWE throughout her decade-long career. While she was a multiple-time champion in the company, her injury took some of the best years away from her. Suffice to say, Toni Storm didn't reach her true potential in the company either.

Both wrestlers could use that as fuel in a potential program in AEW if the stars align. Their passion for the wrestling business is evident every time they step between the ropes. So fans could expect an intense matchup that showcases their abilities.

#4. British wrestler Jamie Hayter

Paige is known for being a hard-hitting competitor. She would surely enjoy a physical battle with someone of the caliber of Jamie Hayter. The AEW star might currently be a lackey for Britt Baker, but she recently expressed interest in becoming the first female member to join The Blackpool Combat Club.

Speaking to WhatCulture Wrestling, Hayter praised the BCC's style of wrestling and wants to sharpen up her skills by possibly working alongside them:

"Yes, absolutely. Like, I would love to be. If I wasn't with Britt, I would be gunning to go to the BCC just because that's my sh*t. They do the stuff that I love doing, and I think that I'm a bit rough around the edges and things like that, like a normal British person is. I would love to be under their wing and learn from them and be more of a lethal weapon in the ring," Hayter said. [13:50 - 14:18]

A clash between Hayter and Paige would deliver a brutal contest in the ring for fans and would be a great advertisement for the UK wrestling scene.

#3. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner Britt Baker

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has regained the momentum she lost after losing her title by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. She is currently the standard-bearer in the women's division whom every newcomer should test themselves against.

Not only is she talented in the ring, but the "Brittsburg" native has also mastered her heel character to perfection. Despite her villainous persona on television, Baker is proud of her fellow female wrestlers and is fiercely protective of their contributions.

When a critic on Twitter criticized a recent match involving Baker, claiming to have turned the channel on the bout, the D.M.D. responded by saying:

"Then you also turned the channel on 3 other women. LOL contrary to your tweet, I didn’t wrestle myself. You missed a hell of a match, d***head. Please keep tweeting/lying about turning the channel on me every week so I can trend forever. God I love my fans," Baker wrote.

Paige is also highly outspoken online and is not afraid to confront her critics. Their fearless personalities could translate into great promo battles on television if given the chance. When it's time to go in the ring, both wrestlers can be counted on to deliver outstanding wrestling matches as well.

#2. TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Current TBS Champion Jade Cargill is not short on challengers. She has been embroiled in a rivalry with former WWE Superstar Athena and it shows no signs of settling down anytime soon.

Cargill took yet another massive shot at the new All Elite Wrestling signee in a recent series of tweets, addressing her as "Charity."

"You just got here Charity. When I’m done with you back of the line you go 😎😘

The young star has made it clear that she is unhappy with former WWE Superstars coming to AEW. She would therefore have a pre-established narrative for a feud with Paige if she were to join the promotion.

While the TBS Champion has undoubtedly built a reputation as a world class athlete, she is still improving in the ring. Paige, on the other hand, is a young veteran, having wrestled since she was in her teens. Cargill would learn a lot from being in the ring with someone with Paige's experience.

#1. AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

If Paige wants to test herself against the best that AEW has to offer, she will undoubtedly go after the current champion herself, Thunder Rosa. La Mera Mera is highly respected by fans and wrestlers alike, and is viewed as a leader in the division.

Thunder Rosa has not been given the television exposure she and fans feel she deserves, which has resulted in frustration with the company. She has held the AEW Women's belt since March and just came off a huge victory against Serena Deeb at AEW Double or Nothing. Still, her exposure seems unchanged.

A high-profile matchup between La Mera Mera and the Anti-Diva could give fans a new big moment for both competitors. Both wrestlers are talented in-ring performers who can deliver. It would make for a great match-up between two highly-respected female wrestlers.

