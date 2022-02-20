5 AEW stars who could follow Cody Rhodes to WWE

Cody Rhodes' AEW departure has been the biggest news story in professional wrestling this past week. Several outlets have noted that Cody is rumored to re-sign with WWE just in time for WrestleMania.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes parted ways with the promotion after an apparent breakdown in contract negotiations. Tony Khan and both the outgoing stars released statements following the initial report from Fightful Select.

Cody Rhodes' camp has reportedly been in contact with WWE officials, and Vince McMahon is allegedly excited about recruiting an ex-EVP and founding member of All Elite Wrestling.

Now that Cody's rumored signing with WWE has paved the way for other All Elite Wrestling talents to follow a similar path, we have broken down the most likely candidates to make the jump.

#5 In our list of AEW stars who could follow Rhodes to WWE - Brian Cage

#BrianCage #AEW Former FTW Heavyweight Champion Brian Cage’s AEW contract expires in the coming weeks and will not be renewed, he will soon be a free agent. Former FTW Heavyweight Champion Brian Cage’s AEW contract expires in the coming weeks and will not be renewed, he will soon be a free agent. #BrianCage #AEW https://t.co/Ws9jdAmEnB

Tony Khan's booking of Brian Cage has been disappointing. The former IMPACT star joined the company with a lot of hype and seemed destined to be a main eventer. Alas, while his alliance with Team Taz and run as FTW champion was relatively successful, it seemed like he could not reach the next level.

After dropping his belt to Ricky Starks and being ousted from his own faction, The Machine is in limbo. Cage's booking hasn't always been the strongest, with his wife even taking to social media to complain about it.

It is easy to imagine Vince McMahon taking a liking to someone like Cage. He could easily thrive in the world of WWE, whether that be on the main roster or NXT with his superstar physique and athletic move-set.

With his physicality and experience, Cage could just be the exact type of wrestler that WWE would consider signing to bolster their ranks.

Edited by Debottam Saha