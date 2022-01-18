5 more AEW stars who need a new finisher

AEW boasts one of the most athletically-gifted rosters in the wrestling industry right now. The moves executed by the wrestlers are not only highly impressive but innovative as well. This includes the finishers as well.

There are many brilliant, awe-inspiring finishing moves in the company, such as the One-Winged Angel by Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara's 630 senton. These maneuvers are crucial to the wrestler's identity and help them stand out amongst their peers.

From high-flying spots to technical submissions, there are a lot of finishers that are perfect for the wrestlers that utilize them. But at the same time, there are many that could do with being improved upon or are not exactly the right fit. We've previously covered five AEW stars who could use new finishers. Here are five more wrestlers with a suggested new finisher added in for good measure.

#5. AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill - Jaded

The first ever TBS champion Jade Cargill is one of the most promising young stars in the company. The 29-year-old became the inaugural titleholder after defeating Ruby Soho in the first Dynamite in 2022. She used a modified version of her finisher 'Jaded' from the second rope. It is essentially a Double Chicken Wing into a Sit-Down Facebuster or a 'Glam Slam' previously used by WWE legend Beth Phoenix.

While the finisher is certainly devastating and shows off Cargill's impressive strength, it might be dangerous if executed wrongly. Given Jade's relative inexperience, she might be better off using a safer power finisher such as a spinebuster or Samoan drop.

