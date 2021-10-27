5 AEW stars and their parents' professions

While wrestling families in AEW aren't rare by any means - Cody and Dustin Rhodes, for example, are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes - most stars' parents have never competed inside the squared circle.

These parents have ordinary jobs and work in different fields, including teaching and music production. Although their children are now famous pro wrestling stars, they remain little-known to fans.

Many of these AEW stars' parents have never even been wrestling fans. Despite this, they have significantly helped their children fulfill their dreams of becoming pro wrestlers.

Here are five AEW stars and their parents' professions.

#5. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was born and raised in Winnepeg, Canada in 1983. His mother works in family services, while his father is a transport officer for the Canadian government.

Omega's love for pro wrestling started at a young age. While his mother was not a wrestling fan, his father enjoyed watching the current AEW World Champion's favorite WWE show with his son.

"When they had Saturday Night’s Main Event, it was my favorite show. It was on too late for me, so my dad would always tape them and it would be ready for me to watch at six in the morning," Omega told Sports Illustrated.

The 38-year-old's fascination with pro wrestling led him to pursue a career in the business. He made his debut inside the squared circle in 2000 at the age of 17. He competed in a few promotions before signing a developmental contract with WWE. Omega spent two years in WWE before leaving the company to compete on the independent circuit.

In 2019, the Canadian wrestler signed a four-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. Omega has been very successful so far in Tony Khan's company. He won the AEW World Tag Team Titles in January 2020, alongside Adam Page. Although they lost their titles in September, the 38-year-old quickly became champion again, winning the AEW World Title last December. He has been holding the AEW World Championship ever since.

