6 AEW stars who idolize WWE Superstars

A few AEW stars idolize current WWE Superstars despite the competition between the two companies.

Several AEW stars grew up watching WWE and admiring its superstars from different generations. A few even met their childhood heroes before following in their footsteps and entering the wrestling industry.

Other AEW stars also have a lot of admiration for some of the current generation of WWE wrestlers. In recent interviews, a few AEW stars confessed that they idolize some WWE Superstars despite the competition between their promotions.

Here are six AEW stars who idolize WWE Superstars.

#6. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes

AEW's EVP Cody Rhodes kicked off his wrestling career nearly a decade and a half ago by joining WWE. He spent ten years in Vince McMahon's company, where he shared the locker room with his idol, Triple H.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes Magazine, Rhodes disclosed that The Game is his favorite wrestler.

"So, I don’t know if I should share this, but, at some point, it’s going to come off my chest: Triple H is probably my favourite wrestler and was a role model. I only watched from a distance, but he reminded me a lot of my dad in the sense that I watched him do all the work, be this executive, and then go out there—and he was only part-time for the most part other than when I first started and had that run with him and Teddy and Shawn. He really was a model in terms of, 'OK, you can do both, you can do both, but you have to be really disciplined. You have to take it really seriously,'" said Cody Rhodes.

Triple H is currently WWE's Chief Operating Officer. He's also been running NXT for several years. Between October 2019 and April of this year, The Game's NXT went into direct competition with Rhodes' AEW Dynamite as they aired simultaneously in what became known as the Wednesday Night Wars.

In addition to being a WWE executive, Triple H is also a part-time in-ring competitor. Nonetheless, he hasn't competed since facing Randy Orton in a Street Fight on WWE RAW last January.

