10 AEW Stars who have a college degree

As successful as they are inside the squared circle, several AEW Stars are also well educated.

Before becoming well-known pro wrestlers, many AEW Stars went to college and graduated with degrees in several different fields, including communications, theatre, and marketing.

Some stars decided not to work with their college degrees, preferring to head straight to the wrestling ring after graduation. Nonetheless, a few other AEW stars worked in their respective fields for a short time after getting their degrees. However, they later decided to leave their jobs and focus all their attention on their pro wrestling careers.

Here are ten AEW Stars who have a college degree.

#10. AEW Star Adam Page

Adam Page is one of AEW's top stars. Since his debut in 2019, he won the AEW Tag Team Championships once and was very close to becoming AEW Champion a few times.

Page is also a well-educated individual. The 30-year-old attended Virginia Tech and graduated with a degree in communications. The former AEW Tag Team Champion went into college with the dream of one day working in the film industry after making two films with his high school friends. However, he lost that passion later on during his college days.

"I didn't realize that [making Hollywood movies] didn't just mean messing around with your friends and making jokes and filming them and putting together little videos. Somehow, in wrestling, that's what I ended up doing. Making these stupid little 10-minute videos and joking around and it's worked," he told ESPN.

Following his graduation, Page worked as a high school teacher in Virginia while continuing to wrestle. He taught graphic design and journalism classes for five years. Nonetheless, he later quit his job to become a full-time pro wrestler.

#9. AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Britt Baker is the top female wrestler in WWE today. She is the AEW Women's World Champion and has been holding the title since May. Although she works hard inside the squared circle, the 30-year-old has another full-time job away from the wrestling business.

In 2014, Baker started learning the ropes. Around the same time, she also enrolled in the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. Baker graduated in 2018 to become a certified dentist.

After graduation, Baker became a full-time wrestler and a full-time dentist, too. Unlike most wrestlers, she decided to keep both jobs.

"It’s kind of hard to believe that I get to live out both of my dreams. Both of my dreams are a lot of people’s Plan A; I don’t have a Plan B, I have two Plan As. I’ve been given the greatest gift imaginable,” she told Pittsburgh Magazine.

Baker recently defended her AEW Women's Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out. She successfully retained her title.

