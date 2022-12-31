AEW wrestlers appearing at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is a wild prospect, but that could very well happen, given several contracts expiring in early 2023.

The annual event is always one of the most anticipated dates on the wrestling calendar, and next year is no exception. The show will feature both men's and women's 30-person Royal Rumble matches.

The winners of these over-the-top-rope battle royals will determine which stars will go on to compete for the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 28, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

The Rumble matches are well-known for surprise debuts, returns, and even one-off appearances from former WWE legends and stars. There are also instances of wrestlers under contract in other promotions appearing in the match. Just last year, then-IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James made a surprise return to the Women's Rumble.

Here we look at five AEW wrestlers who could realistically show up in the match.

[Disclaimer: It should be noted that all the entries on this list are highly unlikely to show up in WWE within a month's notice.]

#5. Former AEW TNT Champion Miro

- CM Punk on Miro "Miro is like a different dude. He beat me up in my last match, in the Royal Rumble. That was his debut."- CM Punk on Miro https://t.co/B9E7e29RnI

Former WWE and current AEW star Miro has had a frustrating time with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling. The Bulgarian has been in the company for nearly three years, but the only time he felt well-utilized was during his run as TNT Champion in 2021, thanks to his outstanding 'Redeemer' gimmick.

The reign should have propelled him to the AEW World Title picture last year. Instead, he disappeared from television and barely wrestled in 2022. There were rumors that Miro rejected creative plans en route to Full Gear and was, therefore, not part of the build for that pay-per-view.

Since then, there has been no hint of the star, and it is clear he is frustrated with his position on the roster. Former WWE star Lana has hinted that her husband could return to WWE someday, saying that "everyone always returns" to the company.

Speaking to Mike Wennmacher from 92.7 WMAY, CJ Perry gave her assertion that Rusev Day could rise again in the company in the future.

“Rusev Day will never die. It’s always going to be around, the kids are going to want to sing it and I’m sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev — well, whatever he shows [up] back in; whatever frickin name or gimmick or character he returns [as] at some point, in WWE is going to be iconic. Let’s be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point.”

Miro enjoys a great relationship with current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and that could serve as a gateway into making his WWE return.

It could even be as soon as the Royal Rumble. It could be quite the irony as Rusev first made his main roster debut at the 2014 Royal Rumble. A return to that stage would be quite fitting indeed.

#4. Former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo

Another former WWE Superstar who has had a largely disappointing run in AEW is former NXT Champion Andrade. While he debuted amidst much fanfare in the summer of 2021, his only memorable feud was against Cody Rhodes.

El Idolo has not wrestled since All Out, where he fought in the Casino Ladder Match. The Mexican star confirmed that he was out with an injury, posting on Twitter that he had torn his pectoral muscle and had successfully undergone surgery.

"My first surgery. I can't believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral. Thanks God! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort. These days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr.," Andrade wrote.

He was also reportedly suspended after a public fallout and alleged backstage fight with Sammy Guevara. El Idolo has been further speculated to be angling for his departure so he can return to WWE.

In a recent Instagram post, the ex-WWE star uploaded a picture looking at his AEW Black Mask outfit with the caption "thank you" and "bye." Further adding fuel to the fire, his former WWE manager Zelina Vega and rival Humberto reacted to the post.

With his real-life wife, Charlotte Flair, entrenched in WWE, it makes sense for Andrade to come home. He would be an amazing entrant in the Royal Rumble and fit in perfectly with the new era of WWE under Triple H.

#3. Former FTW Champion Brian Cage

Despite being in AEW since 2020, no wrestler in the company feels like the perfect prototypical WWE Superstar like Brian Cage. With his bodybuilder physique and powerful moveset, he looks exactly the type of wrestler former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon would have pushed as a major star.

Cage hasn't achieved the success he wanted in AEW, only winning the FTW Championship during his run. While aligning with Team Taz was a great start, his former teammates Ricky Starks, Will Hobbs, and even Hook have upstaged him.

The Machine wasn't seen on AEW TV for months in 2022, mostly appearing in Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Cage's deal is now set to expire in early 2023.

Speaking about Brian Cage on a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, wrestling legend Konnan stated his displeasure with the star's booking to date.

"Bro you know what really breaks my heart every time I see this and I bet it breaks yours," said Konnan. "When I see Brian Cage. How could you miss on somebody that, you know, talented. He looks like a nobody, like a stale... I am like oh my god, you have a star in your hands just like Warlord, and you don't even know what to do."

With his contract expiring in 2023, Triple H could be tempted to add a powerhouse to his roster. He would make an immediate impact if he were to debut in the WWE Royal Rumble. The match type is built for someone of his stature.

#2. Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR

CrispyWrestling 🎮🎄 @DakotaKaiEra With FTR contract in AEW up in a few months would you like to see them in WWE under Triple H?! #WWE With FTR contract in AEW up in a few months would you like to see them in WWE under Triple H?! #WWE https://t.co/k1h8k21c4d

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have had a brilliant 2022, winning the Ring of Honor and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles to add to their AAA Tag Team Titles. However, they were never the focal point of the AEW Tag Team Division, despite arguably being the best team on the roster.

They have taken a backseat to the likes of Swerve in our Glory and current AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed. The Top Guys even lost to The Gunn Club recently on Dynamite, cementing their downward spiral.

In recent weeks, they have lost their ROH Tag Team Titles to The Briscoes and even their AAA titles. With WrestleKingdom on the horizon, they could very well lose their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles next.

It all points to FTR making an eventual exit from AEW. Dax and Cash are reportedly considering letting their contracts expire in 2023. According to Fightful Select, the pair have considered taking a year away from wrestling for major promotions and taking up indie bookings they find fun.

However, Triple H is a known admirer of the tag team and made them focal points in NXT as The Revival. The Game could realistically make a play for them to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. It would be an amazing acquisition and win for the WWE tag team division.

Imagine a title bout between FTR and The Usos at WrestleMania. It's definitely a dream match that would excite wrestling fans.

#1. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk

Fan Mania ⚡️ @Fan_Mania_ If CM Punk Ever Came Back To WWE Who Should His First Opponent Be? If CM Punk Ever Came Back To WWE Who Should His First Opponent Be? https://t.co/8bKZWgmt1K

CM Punk returning to WWE at number 30 in the Royal Rumble match would be a sensational, internet-breaking moment. It might have seemed impossible more than a year ago when he debuted in AEW to a hero's welcome.

But thanks to the fallout from Brawl Out in September, the Straightedge Superstar's status in the company is unknown. Punk fueled speculation on a return to WWE through his Instagram stories a few weeks back.

The Second City Saint is still technically under contract with the company, but both sides are reportedly working on a buyout. The popular choice among fans is for the 44-year-old to return to WWE, where he walked away in 2014 and retired from pro wrestling before returning with AEW in 2021.

Despite his well-known issues with Triple H, he could be tempted to return if it was on a Brock Lesnar-type deal as a part-time featured performer. He is yet to main event a WrestleMania, which was a sticking point for Punk when he first left. That could all change if he were to appear in San Antonia next January.

Which AEW star do you think is most likely to make a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble?

