5 tag teams The Hardy Boyz can face in AEW

The possibility of Jeff Hardy joining his brother Matt in AEW grows stronger by the day. Speaking on his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the leader of the AHFO revealed that his brother's non-compete clause from WWE, expires on March 9th. Once Jeff Hardy becomes a free agent, he could technically negotiate with whichever company he intends to work with.

The elder Hardy has expressed his desire to reunite The Hardy Boyz in the ring at least once before they wrap up their careers. Tony Khan's promotion would be the ideal place for that to occur. Here are the 5 tag teams that we'd like to see the Hardy Boyz challenge in AEW:

#5. AEW dream bout: The Hardy Boyz vs. Private Party

Matt Hardy is currently mentoring the young team of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, collectively known as Private Party.

Matt Hardy is currently mentoring the young team of Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, collectively known as Private Party. However, judging by Matt walking out on Kassidy in the middle of his match against the debuting Keith Lee, his patience is wearing thin.

In a previous interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Matt Hardy said that there were similarities between Private Party and the Hardy Boyz, praising their athleticism:

"I definitely see a lot of similarities in the two teams especially with those two guys so athletic and acrobatic and that's kind of like what they've built themselves around, as far as making a name for themselves," said Matt Hardy.

"And my job, when I've been with them as Big Money Matt, has been to teach them to be more aggressive, to be a more complete professional wrestler, a more complete tag team and they have really succeeded in that so when the time comes around for them to be pushed in a major position for the tag team titles." added Hardy.

This could be the perfect way to introduce Jeff into the fold and teach the young tag team a lesson. Private Party could also benefit from working opposite a more experienced duo who can guide them in multiple ways. It might help the young tandem have more screentime on Dynamite.

