5 AEW vs. IMPACT dream matches fans could see in the near future

This week's special episode of AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming featured many surprises, including the return of "The Icon" Sting. The legend appeared on TNT programming for the first time in 19 years. Then, in the main event, AEW crowned a new AEW World Champion in Kenny Omega.

After a grueling match with many twists and turns, "The Cleaner" defeated Jon Moxley. Omega had some crucial help from IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice President Don Callis. After the match, Callis and Omega left the arena after they promised to explain their actions on IMPACT Wrestling next week.

Callis has well-known connections with AEW superstars such as Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Callis has even worked with AEW before. He was on commentary at AEW Full Gear when Omega defeated Hangman Page to earn his title shot.

The events of this week's AEW Dynamite confirmed the rumors of a partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Now, the possibilities are endless. Fans could see various inter-promotional matches in the near future as the brand warfare picks up steam. Let's take a look at five dream matches between stars of AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

#5- Darby Allin (AEW) vs. Rich Swann (IMPACT)

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

Rich Swann and Darby Allin both recently won titles with their respective companies. After a prolonged feud with Eric Young, Swann defeated him at Bound For Glory to win his first IMPACT World Championship. On the other hand, Darby Allin won the AEW TNT Championship from Cody Rhodes at AEW Full Gear. A clash between these two two fan-favorite superstars could be a match for the ages.

After Omega's victory at AEW Winter is Coming, Swann could be eager to cement his place as the true top champion of IMPACT Wrestling. With Sting teasing his involvement in the TNT Championship scene, a loss for Allin could be imminent. But defeating Swann could maintain Allin's hot momentum. It could also establish his place as one of the most prominent home-made stars in AEW.