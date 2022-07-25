5 dream matches AEW could book at All Out 2022

AEW All Out 2022 is just around the corner as Tony Khan's company gears up for one of their biggest shows of the year. Last year's edition was a historic event, as it featured the return of CM Punk to pro wrestling after seven years, along with the debuts of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole.

Not only did it change the landscape of the promotion monumentally, it was the most-watched AEW pay-per-view ever with over 200,000 buys. All Out 2021 also received critical acclaim from the wrestling industry and was highly rated by fans.

After last year's success, what will AEW have in store for this year's extravaganza? After a number of wrestlers have been sidelined by injuries, we could see the return of a few top names. There are also a number of rivalries that appear to be culminating in the marquee show.

Here are 5 blockbuster dream matches AEW could book at All Out 2022.

#5. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho/Eddie Kingston

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite https://t.co/78Zd6zXOUv

Bryan Danielson is finally returning to AEW television next week. The American Dragon has been nursing an injury that has kept him out of AEW programming since Double or Nothing back in May.

He was the latest star to be injured, joining the likes of CM Punk, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole on the shelf. The setback caused the Blackpool Combat Club member to miss the Forbidden Door event, which led him to be replaced by Claudio Castagnoli.

However, during Ring of Honor: Death before Dishonor pay-per-view, a welcome announcement was made teasing the return of the former WWE Champion. Bryan Danielson will apparently face Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society on this week's Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2.

Danielson also confirmed his imminent return on social media by tweeting a picture of Eddie Kingson and Chris Jericho, teasing a potential conflict between the two men. The Wizard took credit for injuring the BCC member. However, Danielson is laying the blame on the Mad King for his time away.

Regardless of which opponent he chooses, Danielson's should absolutely be added to the card to capitalize on his star power.

#4. House of Black vs Sting & Darby Allin

A rivalry between the House of Black and Darby Allin is brewing. It has heated up to the point where the former TNT Champion was recently attacked by Brody King and Malakai Black at San Diego Comic-Con, which shocked wrestling fans.

King and Allin first met in the ring at the conclusion of the Royal Rampage match a couple of weeks ago. The heavyweight would outlast Allin to win the right to challenge Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, whom he lost to.

Last week during Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2, the two wrestlers would have a singles match which saw the House of Black members dominate his smaller opponent. Post-match, King continued his brutal attack before Sting came to his rescue. This brought out Malakai Black, who sprayed the legend with his patented Black Mist.

In a video posted by AEW on their Twitter page, Allin was once again attacked by House of Black members at the comic convention, with Black hitting the Black Mass. It seems like the two teams are on a collision course and there's no better way to blow off this feud than at All Out 2022.

#3. Christian Cage vs Jungle Boy

It is inevitable that Christian Cage and Jungle Boy will eventually face each other in the ring. The former AEW Tag Team Champion was sidelined by his former mentor thanks to a vicious attack on the June 15 edition of Dynamite: Road Rager.

The shocking betrayal caused the 25-year-old to be put on the shelf for more than a month as Cage solidified his heel turn with a vile promo a week later. He even seemingly convinced Luchasaurus to side with him as the former WWE star continuously hurled insults at Jack Perry and his family.

Jungle Boy finally made a surprise return last week to AEW Dynamite to confront Captain Charisma. Another revelation occurred when his former tag partner Luchasaurus stepped aside to let Jungle Boy have a clear path towards his former mentor.

It will be interesting to see if Luchasaurus' allegiance to Jungle Boy is just a ruse or if the former AEW World Tag Team Champions are reunited back together for real. The inevitable conclusion to this personal rivalry is a one-on-one match between Cage and Jungle Boy, with Luchasaurus playing a pivotal role in the bout.

#2. Kenny Omega and Young Bucks vs. Adam Cole and reDRagon

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Details, tentative creative plans, and how it changed other plans as told to talent and staff are now in the full story at Fightful Select has learned that talent and staff in AEW have been told Kenny Omega is nearing a return.Details, tentative creative plans, and how it changed other plans as told to talent and staff are now in the full story at FightfulSelect.com Fightful Select has learned that talent and staff in AEW have been told Kenny Omega is nearing a return.Details, tentative creative plans, and how it changed other plans as told to talent and staff are now in the full story at FightfulSelect.com. https://t.co/f7OTOtWD2s

Kenny Omega's return may be coming sooner rather than later. The Best Bout Machine has been on a lengthy absence since dropping his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page in Full Gear 2021. He had to undergo multiple surgeries to recover from a whole host of injuries.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Kenny Omega is tentatively penciled in to return for a match at All Out. The company's plans could involve Omega and The Young Bucks joining forces for a trio match against another team.

While there is no word on The Elite's opponents, all signs point to a six-man program against their current stablemates, The Undisputed Elite. On paper, Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Adam Cole and ReDragon will be an outstanding match and possibly a precursor for the introduction of the Trios title.

#1. CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana CM Punk vs Jon Moxley at All Out 2022. That’s the vision. CM Punk vs Jon Moxley at All Out 2022. That’s the vision. https://t.co/tf32v8kST0

Jon Moxley might be the Interim AEW World Champion but eventually he will have to face the true champion in CM Punk. The Straightedged Superstar dethroned Hangman Page to finally win the AEW World title at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29. However, Punk announced just a few days later that he had suffered an injury that would require surgery and cause him to take time away.

Tony Khan has given an update on CM Punk's AEW return ahead of the All Out pay-per-view. Speaking at the media scrum following ROH: Death before Dishonor pay-per-view, Tony Khan mentioned that Punk's recovery has been going well:

"I know he’s doing well in his recovery. He’s not behind in his recovery. I wouldn’t want to step on anything but I haven’t spoken to him since he did the (San Diego Comic-Con) panel. But he’s on track and we look forward to a great unification match when he’s back, whoever the Interim Champion is," said Tony Khan (H/T: WrestleZone)

A title unification match between World Champion CM Punk and interim world champion Jon Moxley could likely be the main event of All Out, the company's staple Chicago pay-per-view, which also happens to be Punk's hometown.

