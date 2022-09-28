5 Current female WWE Superstars who can jump ship to AEW after Saraya's (fka Paige) stunning debut

AEW has successfully signed former WWE Superstar Paige to their women's roster. She's now known by her ring name Saraya and her stunning debut on last week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam set the wrestling world on fire.

Saraya appeared right after the Four-Way Match for the Interim AEW Women's Championship. The New York crowd erupted when her name flashed on the Titantron as the former WWE Divas Champion returned to the ring triumphantly.

AEW President Tony Khan later confirmed the signing on social media, while Saraya also took to Twitter to thank the fans for their positive reaction:

"F***ing WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!!" tweeted @Saraya.

Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017, having been forced into retirement due to injury. It is currently unclear if she is cleared to wrestle, but The Anti-Diva will have a chance to address the speculation about her in-ring future this coming week on Dynamite.

On that note, Here are five current female WWE Superstars who could benefit from following in Saraya's footsteps to AEW.

#5. Lacey Evans could be a powerhouse in AEW

Lacey Evans returned to television after WrestleMania with a brand new gimmick that paid homage to her military background. It was quite a risk as she was known for her Sassy Southern Belle moniker for the entirety of her WWE career.

However, Evans' recent booking has been baffling, to say the least. She went through several face/heel turns that completely derailed her momentum. The star last wrestled on last week's SmackDown in a losing effort against Liv Morgan.

It's clear that WWE doesn't have a clear direction for Evans right now, and she should definitely consider a move to AEW to revive her career. She is strong, powerful, and possesses an incredible physique. Hence, she could be an intriguing addition to the AEW women's roster.

Imagine the 32-year-old going up against TBS Champion Jade Cargill in a battle of powerhouses. Sign us up.

#4. Shayna Baszler can revive her rebellious persona in AEW

Shayna Baszler's main roster run has been quite the disappointment. It doesn't even compare to her legendary stint in NXT, where she was one of the longest reigning women's champions in history.

The Queen of Spades has been on the main roster since 2019 but is yet to win a world title. The closest she got was a WrestleMania 36 match against then-RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Since then, she has been a part of make-shift tag teams with Nia Jax and Natalya.

In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino on Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Shayna Baszler detailed her championship aspirations:

“Obviously the dream for anybody that gets into this business is like win the title on a big show and have your moment. It just so happens, you know, I don’t even think it’s as far back as 2020, but real recently there’s been this kind of like, I don’t know (...) what am I doing right now?"

Baszler recently earned a championship opportunity against Liv Morgan at Clash at Castle but lost that match despite being a heavy favorite. Since then, she's seemingly slid down the card as Ronda Rousey is now set to challenge Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules.

It's clear that as long as Rousey is in WWE, Baszler will always be in her shadow, no matter how talented she is in her own right. At 42 years old, time is ticking for the MMA veteran to make an impact in the wrestling world.

Perhaps Baszler can recapture her rebellious attitude in AEW, where she will have more of a chance of winning the women's title. She will immediately be treated as a top star in a division that is lacking in star names. Baszler would be a huge threat to Interim Champion Toni Storm and Lineal champion Thunder Rosa.

#3. Naomi could gain more opportunities in AEW

It seems like a long time ago that Naomi was the SmackDown Women's Champion. But the 34-year-old barely had opportunities on the main roster until she won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Sasha Banks earlier this year.

However, creative frustrations allegedly led to the duo infamously walking out of the company nearly four months ago. Her prolonged absence from the squared circle has got fans thinking about her whereabouts and the status of her WWE contract.

Naomi might have strong ties to the company, given her marriage to Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline, but she is likely in need of a new work environment. She is one of the most athletic female wrestlers around and would definitely be able to mix it up with the likes of Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, and Athena in AEW. It might be time for All Elite Wrestling to feel the glow.

#2. Charlotte Flair can join her real-life husband, Andrade, in AEW

Charlotte Flair is on an extended hiatus from her WWE career. She was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash, where she dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match.

She then took time off to marry AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo back in May. However, there seems to be no concrete timeline on The Queen's return. Ric Flair's daughter has done it all in WWE, winning multiple world championships and dominating the women's division.

Perhaps it's time for The Queen to conquer a new kingdom in All Elite Wrestling. It's also a great way to be reunited with her husband in the same promotion. Charlotte was reported to have traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, for a broadcast of AEW Dynamite back in June to support the Mexican icon.

During an appearance on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, she also admitted to the legend that it's been hard for the newlyweds to wrestle different schedules. Hence, a switch to All Elite Wrestling would definitely be beneficial for Flair.

There's also a dream match in the wings waiting for her in Britt Baker. Wrestling fans from both companies would salivate at the thought of that fantasy bout.

#1. Sasha Banks can cement her wrestling legacy in AEW

Sasha Banks is one of the biggest female stars in all of wrestling, despite not appearing on WWE television for nearly four months. The Boss walked out of RAW alongside her tag team partner Naomi. They were then stripped of their tag titles and suspended indefinitely by WWE.

If Tony Khan really wants to boost his company's women's division, he should absolutely make a play for The Blueprint. She has the potential to be a mainstream star, and she clearly has her heart set on making a splash in endeavors beyond wrestling.

With WWE currently under new leadership, reports have emerged that Triple H is trying to mend the company's relationship with Banks. But competing in All Elite Wrestling with a reduced schedule would allow her to pursue other opportunities as well.

Banks was pictured with AEW star Danhausen in her first public appearance since walking out of WWE back in August at the C2E2 convention in Chicago. So it's clear she's not afraid to be seen with talent from Tony Khan's promotion. It might be a power play to show WWE that she is not afraid to walk away if that is what's best for her.

Fans would love to see Sasha Banks face off against Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Serena Deeb, and more in All Elite Wrestling.

