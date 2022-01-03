5 Feuds AEW should book in 2022

AEW gave us several intriguing feuds in 2021. We saw Bryan Danielson face Kenny Omega as a face and later clash with Hangman Page as a heel. In the tag team division, The Lucha Brothers have feuded with both the Young Bucks and FTR.

Malakai Black introduced himself to AEW by attacking Cody Rhodes. Elsewhere, Tay Conti and Anna Jay have been feuding with Allie and Penelope Ford for several months. These two teams capped things off with a great street fight on the most recent episode of Rampage.

Since Bryan Danielson is a heel, he'll probably feud with Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy at some point in 2022. Those two are booked as top faces in AEW, and it's fair to assume that Bryan will probably put one or both over.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @TayConti_, @thePenelopeFord & Thank you + congratulations to all 4 women @annajay___ @AllieWrestling for an incredible Street Fight on #AEWRampage , one of the most brutal wrestling matches ever on tv & will surely stand the test of time! Thank you to everyone watching Rampage! Thank you + congratulations to all 4 women @annajay___ , @TayConti_, @thePenelopeFord & @AllieWrestling for an incredible Street Fight on #AEWRampage, one of the most brutal wrestling matches ever on tv & will surely stand the test of time! Thank you to everyone watching Rampage! https://t.co/NnEkCsvmU1

Once Kenny Omega returns, he'll have several new feuds, including one that could be in his own stable. With that being said, here are five feuds that AEW should book in 2022.

(Note: Jon Moxley is not listed due to the uncertainty surrounding how long he will be out. Also, most of the women have already feuded with each other, so no rivalries in the women's division are listed here.)

#5. AEW could be building to a breakup between Wardlow and MJF

This inevitable clash has already been set in motion over the last few months. Wardlow has long been a henchman of MJF by doing his dirty work, and he has often been used as the final boss before someone faces The Salt of the Earth.

In recent weeks, AEW has been teasing some tensions between the duo. Most notably, MJF recently revealed that Wardlow's contract says that all titles won by the powerhouse must be handed to revert to him.

Wardlow gets cheers from the crowd every time he hits a powerbomb, so it's easy to imagine him as a face. Expect Wardlow to win something significant soon, only to be forced to turn it over to MJF. This direction would be a major step toward a feud between the two.

The loudmouth from New York would have the rest of the Pinnacle on his side against Mr. Mayhem. But Wardlow is different from the rest of the stars that have been pushed in AEW's main event scene. He's similar to the size of the stars that Vince McMahon likes to push in WWE.

MJF and Wardlow will likely feud in the early stages of 2022. When they do, the powerhouse should easily reach the next level of stardom in AEW.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Colin Tessier