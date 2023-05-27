WWE has been known as the "big dog" for many years in regard to the professional wrestling landscape. Vince McMahon has had the magic formula for a long time, and even with the recent buyout, the company will remain vital for the foreseeable future.

In early 2019, that very landscape was shaken at its core, thanks to the birth of AEW (All Elite Wrestling).

When AEW began, there was an exciting team to help get things off the ground, starting with the co-owner, Tony Khan. Alongside Khan, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Matt and Nick Jackson were all components of the successful launch of AEW.

Tony Khan is currently in charge of literally everything. He obviously delegates duties accordingly, but he is believed to have the final say on all things creative. With that said, maybe AEW would benefit from someone with a great wrestling mindset stepping in and taking over the creative process.

This could not only take some of the load off Tony's shoulders, but it might also enhance the fan experience from a storytelling perspective. Today we take a look at some of the former WWE Superstars who could potentially succeed as head of AEW's creative team.

Here is our list of five former WWE Superstars who should be in charge of AEW's creative team.

#. Former WWE Champion CM Punk

CM Punk has always had a great creative mindset.

We are starting our list with someone most fans would probably not consider a candidate for any job with AEW, let alone a role as the head of creative. CM Punk has a controversial history not only with AEW but with WWE as well. However, Punk certainly knows how to move the needle.

During his time with WWE, CM Punk was the mastermind behind several storylines, which included The New Nexus, The Straight Edge Society, and the incredible angle with The Undertaker. Punk has also showcased his storytelling abilities through his countless promos, which have all been well-documented throughout his career.

CM Punk's status is currently up in the air. His incident backstage at AEW All Out, followed by his remarks during the post-show media scrum, led many to believe his time with AEW was likely over.

However, Tony Khan is apparently not ready to part ways with Punk. One option might be to keep him behind the scenes rather than in the ring.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts

Jake is one of the greatest minds in wrestling history!

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is undoubtedly one of the greatest minds in the history of professional wrestling. Jake's mic work was on another level, far superior to almost anyone else who ever stepped foot into a ring.

Roberts was not known for winning a ton of titles, but rather he was known for his unparalleled storytelling ability. Jake was a mastermind, especially when a microphone was before him. He always kept a calm demeanor and rarely ever raised his voice, yet he could captivate millions of wrestling fans all over the world.

During a recent radio interview, the wrestling legend revealed that his stellar mic skills were a result of a lifetime of pain. Jake used his opportunities to speak as a way to convey the trauma he experienced throughout his life.

Jake is currently under contract with AEW and works primarily with Lance Archer. If given a chance, I believe Roberts would be a perfect candidate to head up the creative team for AEW. He has experience from his hall-of-fame career and relatable experience from his current duties, which would all prove beneficial for the position.

#3. Six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarett

Double J accepting his Hall of Fame induction.

As an in-ring competitor, Jeff Jarrett has had nearly 100 combined championship reigns throughout his nearly 40-year Hall of Fame career. But his achievements behind the scenes are what makes Double J the ideal candidate to lead AEW's creative team.

Jarrett is a highly successful third-generation professional wrestler. His father was the late great Jerry Jarrett, and his grandfather was well-known wrestler/promoter, Eddie Martin. Needless to say, Jeff has had guidance from the very best of the best.

Aside from his in-ring work, Jeff has gone on to have success as an owner/operator. Jarrett not only founded Global Force Wrestling, but he is also responsible for what we now know as IMPACT Wrestling. His experience as a businessman could help him make great creative decisions for AEW if considered in the future for the role.

#2. Former voice of WWE Jim Ross

Good ole' JR Jim Ross!

Jim Ross, better known by some as "Good ole' J.R.," is one of the most recognizable voices in the history of professional wrestling. Ross has been worldwide and called some of the most historic matches ever.

Starting at the age of 24, Ross began his legendary career with one of the numerous NWA territories in 1974. From there, Jim has served in many capacities, with several major promotions.

J.R. has served backstage as one of the key components of WWE's success during some of the greatest times in pro wrestling history. Jim is now signed to AEW and works not only as an on-air commentator but also works behind the scenes as a Senior Advisor.

Ross brings nearly five decades of knowledge and experience to the table. Not many people today possess the wrestling wisdom that Good ole' J.R. has. Considering AEW already employs him, it would seemingly be an easy transition into creative control for the legend.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff is one of the most influential names in pro wrestling history. During the height of the Monday Night Wars, Eric was hated by millions of fans but respected by most.

Bischoff began his career as a host for AWA but really kicked off his career while he was with WCW. At the 1996 Bash at the Beach pay-per-view, Eric changed the landscape of the industry forever when his brainchild, the nWo, was born.

Scott Hall and Kevin Nash joined forces with Hulk Hogan after he made the most infamous heel turn of all time. As we all know, the nWo would completely rock the foundation of wrestling, becoming arguably the greatest faction in history.

These days you can find Eric Bischoff on his highly successful podcast called 83 Weeks, which gets its name from the number of consecutive weeks that WCW defeated WWE in the Monday Night Wars ratings.

Bischoff still has a lot left to offer the business, and personally, I cannot think of a better fit to lead AEW's creative team if given the opportunity and considering he would be interested.

