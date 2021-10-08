5 Reasons why Hangman Page should be the next AEW World Champion

Hangman Page returned to AEW after two months off to be there for his wife, giving birth to his first child and defeating six other men to win the Casino Ladder Match on AEW Dynamite Second Anniversary Show. Page now has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship and can finally claim a shot at the title that has eluded him since the beginning of the promotion.

The storyline and saga of Hangman Page has been talked about a lot and considered by many fans to be the best in wrestling. Other fans have questioned if the new arrivals to All Elite Wrestling would prevent him from completing his story arc. However, his return to AEW Dynamite put a lot of those questions to rest with the reception that he received in Philadelphia.

With a title shot for Hangman Page on the horizon, there are many things that show AEW fans that he will be the next man to add to the lineage of the top prize in the company. In this article, let's take a look at the five reasons why Hangman Page should be the next AEW World Champion.

5) Kenny Omega's reign on top is approaching a year and primed to be dethroned by Hangman Page

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW Kenny Omega as of last week is officially the longest reigning #AEW World Champion at 284 days and counting.What a fucking run it’s been. Kenny Omega as of last week is officially the longest reigning #AEW World Champion at 284 days and counting.What a fucking run it’s been. https://t.co/2z5MWQG1qx

Hangman Page has let his anxiety stop him from challenging for the AEW World Championship, especially since Kenny Omega won the gold. Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win the title on The Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. His reign has seen The Cleaner become a belt collector, also holding the AAA Mega Championship and IMPACT World Championship at the same time.

Kenny Omega has overcome the challenges of Rey Fenix, Rich Swann, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, PAC and Christian Cage over the past 10 months. In September, Omega officially became the longest reigning AEW World Champion in company history. He has also avoided the challenge of Hangman Page after the Dark Order helped their friend finally get the confidence to challenge Omega.

The Super Elite defeated Hangman Page and the Dark Order in a 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match that prevented him from getting a shot after becoming the Number One Contender. However, Hangman now has a guaranteed title shot after winning the Casino Ladder Match.

With the next pay-per-view Full Gear in a month, Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship reign is approaching a full year. If Omega can win at that major show, he will hit a year with the top prize, but it might be the right time for a new champion to be crowned. The right man for that spot seems to be Hangman Page for other bigger reasons.

