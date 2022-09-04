5 Surprise debuts that can realistically happen at AEW All Out 2022: Bray Wyatt kicks former WWE Superstar out of his faction; Lana interferes; Ex-couple appears

The stage is almost set for Chicago to host AEW All Out pay-per-view tonight on the heels of an eventful WWE Clash at the Castle last night. The fourth installment of the annual Labor Day weekend event will go head-to-head against NXT Worlds Collide, as both shows will air live on the same day.

Some wrestling fans were left high and dry after no major return ensued on UK soil despite the rumor mill going into overdrive recently. They say every cloud has a silver lining, and this adage couldn't be more apt, especially when AEW's marquee event is less than 12 hours away.

Tony Khan's penchant for giving his promotion's hardcore audience goosebumps moments has built tremendous anticipation for the forthcoming show. And what better way to do it than by bringing in a debuting star on September 4?

While Triple H has brought several free agents back under the new regime, there are some stalwarts available, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to knock on their doors. Keep reading as we dive into five surprise debuts that can realistically happen at AEW All Out this year.

#5. Bray Wyatt turns The House of Black against Malakai Black at AEW All Out

Windham Rotunda could send shockwaves across the wrestling world on Sunday

Bray Wyatt was heavily rumored to interfere during the Undisputed Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Now that the desired scenario hasn't come to fruition, could this allude to The Eater of Worlds showing up at AEW All Out pay-per-view?

Fightful Select also appears to be fueling these rumors as they recently learned that there is at least "some interest" in Wyatt from AEW. However, there's no word on whether the two parties have held discussions or if they fizzled out.

Hypothetically speaking, if the 35-year-old appears in Chicago, it could blow the roof of the Now Arena. There are endless possibilities for the former cult leader to fit into the star-studded show this Sunday.

The company can bring him in as the Joker to win the Casino Ladder match, thus pushing him to the moon like a bat out of hell. If the rumors of Malakai Black taking an indefinite break from wrestling are true, Bray Wyatt can confront him and take over the reins of The House of Black.

It will be similar to how Finn Balor made The Judgment Day kick Edge out of his own faction a few months ago. Either way, AEW is an ideal destination for Windham Rotunda to reignite his love for pro wrestling.

#4. Lana attacks Julia Hart during The House of Black vs. Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin at AEW All Out

CJ Perry (fka Lana) seems dead set on exacting revenge on Julia Hart for attempting to lure her husband, Miro, into joining The House of Black a few weeks ago.

Perry, who has been away from the wrestling business since the surprising WWE release last year, is now teasing joining AEW. The 37-year-old had put Hart on notice several times, with its most recent instance coming off when she threatened to suplex the young star via an Instagram post.

With Miro all set to join forces with Sting and Darby Allin to take on The House of Black, it's crystal clear that Julia Hart will try to interfere and possibly spit black mist into The Redeemer's eyes.

However, Lana could thwart Hart and help her spouse's team pick up a triumphant win in Chicago.

#3. Paige puts the AEW women's division on notice

The British star has a burning desire to get back in the ring!

Paige's name isn't on the tip of fans' tongues, especially after she went on record to assert that she wouldn't be joining All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.

However, The Glampire has expressed her desire to face Dr. Britt Baker in a blockbuster dream match down the line. The latter will be one of the four participants who'll be slugging it out this Sunday to become the Interim AEW Women's World Champion in Thunder Rosa's absence.

Should the Dentist come out on top, Paige could rain on Baker's parade and plant seeds for a future clash. The Anti-Diva could also bring her real-life brother, Zak Zodiac, who has teased joining the Jacksonville-based promotion for quite some time.

#2. Alberto Del Rio debuts as The Joker in the Casino Ladder match

The Mexican star could be a massive addition to the AEW roster!

Paige's ex-boyfriend, Alberto Del Rio, is another free agent who could show up at the All Out pay-per-view tonight.

Del Rio has a controversial past in the wrestling business, having been accused of multiple charges. Now that he is seemingly freed of all accusations, the former WWE Superstar is slogging to rebuild his legacy in the pro wrestling business. The Mexican has often talked about joining All Elite Wrestling, though he has confirmed that the two parties haven't held talks yet.

The 45-year-old still has a lot left in the tank and could write the final chapter of his career if AEW gives him the opportunity he has been desperately looking for as of late. Del Rio might debut as The Joker in the Casino Ladder match, which features his fellow Mexican star in Andrade El Idolo.

#1. Nia Jax emerges as the next challenger for Jade Cargill's TBS Championship

Nia Jax has vanished from pro wrestling entirely since WWE notoriously released her late last year. The 38-year-old has enjoyed great success under the sports entertainment juggernaut, racking up multiple championships.

Though she has seemingly ruled out a potential return to the business, Jax can experience a career renaissance in AEW. Not only can she add depth to the women's division, but she can also bring much-needed star power to it, which is currently holding them back.

The former RAW Women's Champion could have a buzzworthy face-off with Jade Cargill, who's most likely to retain her TBS Championship against Athena tonight. Meanwhile, the company can build Jax as a legitimate contender to end Jade Cargill's historic reign and undefeated streak, possibly at Full Gear this year.

What do you make of these predictions for the AEW All Out pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments section below.

