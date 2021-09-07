5 Surprising Moments from AEW All Out 2021

After AEW All Out, we cannot deny one crucial fact. AEW has just put on its best show to date and arguably one of the best pro-wrestling shows in years. Wrestling can sure be fun sometimes.

AEW All Out was an all-time classic. The rowdy Chicago crowd was rewarded with a plethora of truly surprising moments. We had a fun opening match, the arrival of a New Japan legend, an all-time cage match classic, a surprising Casino Battle Royale winner, a tremendous in-ring return for CM Punk, and two huge debuts after the main event. AEW is well-positioned as a company to look out for in the years to come.

As we continue to try and figure out how we got Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson’s debut within the space of a few minutes, we should try to distract ourselves and look at some more surprising moments from AEW All Out 2021:

#5 Minoru Suzuki debuts at AEW All Out

More Minoru Suzuki in AEW please.

It was an exciting choice for AEW All Out to have Jon Moxley fight Satoshi Kojima. Kojima is a solid veteran of New Japan for sure, but he certainly isn’t near the top of anyone’s list of dream matches at this point in his remarkable career. Kojima put in a great effort on Sunday night, but it seemed he was just a prelude to a much bigger surprise.

As Moxley began to celebrate his victory at AEW All Out, Minoru Suzuki’s music played. Suzuki, the scariest 53-year-old man in professional wrestling, has earned the respect of the pro wrestling world with so many great matches over his legendary career. Suzuki and Moxley had a great match in New Japan in February of 2020 as well. This “Forbidden Door” being opened sure has opened the door to some great matches for AEW and professional wrestling fans to enjoy. The announcement of a Suzuki versus Moxley II was a surprise on a great show for sure.

