5 Surprising Moments from AEW Full Gear 2021

At AEW Full Gear, it happened. After two years of long-term storytelling, Hangman Page finally won the AEW World Championship. The world needed Millennial Cowboy as its champ, and All Elite Wrestling delivered.

Full Gear was another wonderful show in a strong 2021 for AEW. The loud Minneapolis crowd was rewarded with a plethora of truly memorable moments. We had a great opening match, a brutal Falls Count Anywhere, a surprising crowd reaction towards CM Punk, and a fan favorite finally winning the AEW World Championship. AEW is well-positioned for an exciting 2022.

As we still try to figure out why AEW uses ring apron spots so much, we should try to distract ourselves and present the list of the top five most surprising moments of AEW Full Gear 2021.

#5. Jungle Boy wins the Falls Count Anywhere Match at AEW Full Gear 2021

At AEW Full Gear, Adam Cole made his AEW pay-per-view debut. Cole and The Young Bucks have been dominating in trios matches in recent months. They were fighting Jungle Boy, who had lost a majority of his major matches in AEW.

Jungle Boy has been called one of the "Pillars" of AEW but was lacking a major pay-per-view victory. It seemed likely his losing streak would continue. That finally changed at AEW Full Gear.

The Falls Count Anywhere Match was a wild one. It was filled with believable near falls and creative moments. Seeing someone the size of Luchasaurus doing a Shooting Star Press off the ramp is impressive. Using thumbtacks on the knee pads? Unexpected. The ending was the most surprising moment of the match.

Christian Cage was going to hit a Conchairto on Matt Jackson but was stopped by Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy, truly out of character, wanted to do the vicious attack instead. He did and quickly picked up the pinfall. Jungle Boy was in desperate need of a huge victory. It was a surprise that it happened against The Elite on Saturday night.

