5 Things Tony Khan/AEW could do to counter CM Punk’s WWE return

AEW's "Real" World's Champion CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. After the events of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium this past summer, the Straight Edge Superstar was released from his contract by Tony Khan.

This was a huge blow to the company, given that the Second City Saint was supposed to be the face of their new Collision show.

Punk last wrestled for WWE in the 2014 Royal Rumble. He came out to a massive ovation following the Men's WarGames Match during the final moments of the premium live event in Chicago. As one of the most controversial superstars in the industry, he has finally made his big return to WWE after nine long years.

The question now is: how will Tony Khan and AEW react to this news? The next few weeks of programming will go a long way toward revealing their plans to counter WWE's huge coup. Here are 5 things AEW can do to counter CM Punk's WWE return.

#5. Put the TNT Championship on Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland has been on a collision course (no pun intended) with his former best friend Christian Cage ever since debuting in AEW back at WrestleDream in October.

After forming an alliance with Sting and Darby, the former WWE Superstar defeated Cage's faction, The Patriachy, at Full Gear. Now, it seems like the Rated-R Superstar is finally setting his sights on Christian's TNT Championship.

Backstage on this past week's Collision, Adam Copeland officially challenged Captain Charisma to a match for the TNT Championship on December 6, when AEW Dynamite makes its way to Montreal, Canada. It promises to be an electric atmosphere for the two Canadian stars in front of their home country.

Copeland is a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer and multiple-time world champion. If anyone from AEW is able to match CM Punk's star power, it's the ultimate opportunist formerly known as Edge. Putting the TNT Championship on Adam will not only bolster the title's lineage but also create a buzz among casual wrestling fans as well.

#4. Jack Perry returns to join Christian Cage's faction

Jack Perry has been absent from AEW television ever since being indefinitely suspended for his role in the backstage altercation with CM Punk at All In. Now that Punk has left the company and rejoined WWE, this could be the perfect time to bring the former Jungle Boy back into the fold.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, the company has quietly changed Jack Perry's status internally, and it's only a matter of when, not if, he will return to television.

Given his previous feud with former mentor Christian Cage, perhaps Tony Khan could be tempted to swerve the audience by reuniting them now that they are both heels. Perry could even resume his role as Cage's protege in The Patriarchy, essentially replacing Nick Wayne's role.

#3. Goldberg AEW debut

Bill Goldberg has been a free agent for nearly a year since leaving WWE upon the expiry of his contract. In the past few months, there has been rampant speculation on whether the former Universal Champion will join up with Tony Khan's company.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed some of the points Goldberg made during a recent photo-op that allude to the possibility. There is also the fact that his agent, Barry Bloom, has ties with AEW, having negotiated contracts for a number of current AEW wrestlers, such as Chris Jericho.

Despite being in his mid-50s, Goldberg is still a huge draw in pro wrestling. His last WWE match was against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia back in 2022. Signing the WCW legend would be a huge piece of business for Tony Khan and take away some of the spotlight from Punk's recent WWE signing.

#2. Bryan Danielson wins Continental Classic

AEW announced the details of its first Continental Classic tournament, which has just concluded its first round of matches over the past week. The tournament will take place throughout December on Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision every week. The finals are set to take place at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023, in Long Island, New York.

Among the list of competitors, Bryan Danielson's name stands out in the field. The American Dragon is arguably the best technical wrestler in the world, and he has repeatedly expressed interest in competing in NJPW's G1 Climax tournament. Now that the Continental Classic is going to be an AEW signature event, he should be the odds-on favorite to become the inaugural winner.

It's ironic that nearly a decade ago when CM Punk first left WWE, it was Danielson who stepped up to fill his shoes en route to the main event of WrestleMania 30. Having previously announced that he is winding down his career, this could be an opportunity for the Blackpool Combat Club member to cement his legacy in the company.

#1. Adam Cole revealed to be The Devil

The bromance of Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF was the story of the summer for All Elite Wrestling, culminating with winning the ROH Tag Team Titles as well as main eventing at All In.

However, the budding storyline came to a screeching halt when Cole got injured at Dynamite: Grand Slam. The last few weeks have seen the emergence of "The Devil" in AEW, seemingly targeting MJF as well as his opponents.

While a number of suspects have been mentioned, Tony Khan could pull off the greatest swerve in history by making Cole the man behind the mask, effectively turning heel on his best friend.

Few fans have noticed something strange during Max's in-ring promo on the most recent edition of Dynamite, as the lights went out before The Devil appeared on the big screen. There's also the fact that the former NXT Champion essentially goaded MJF into taking Samoa Joe's rematch at World's End. This could be where Bay Bay makes his inevitable turn to the dark side, setting off an intense, personal rivalry that could take attention away from whatever CM Punk chooses to do in WWE next.

How do you think Tony Khan will respond to CM Punk's WWE return? Sound off in the comments below.

