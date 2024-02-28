Sting's final match at AEW Revolution 2024 is generating plenty of hype. The Icon and his tag team partner, Darby Allin, will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against the Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match on March 03. Every aspect of this match, including possible attendees, is being discussed by fans on social media.

There are, of course, the optics of it all. With WWE and AEW frequently at loggerheads, trolls won't take a second to create rumors that a wrestler formerly signed with the Stamford-based company is looking to get into the good books of the Jacksonville-based company.

On this note, here's a look at 5 WWE legends who could attend Sting’s final AEW match:

#5 Kurt Angle could be around in the arena

Kurt Angle doesn't actively participate in the ring, but the WWE Hall of Famer keenly follows AEW products. He did so when Adam Copeland made his debut in Tony Khan's promotion. The American Hero reacted to the same by sharing a throwback picture of an era where he was briefly part of a stable alongside Christian and Edge (Adam Copeland).

Angle will surely be in touch with things related to Sting's retirement match. Kurt and Sting, have had some grueling matches in TNA, and it will make for nostalgic viewing if the Olympic Champion attends Stinger's farewell match.

#4 Booker T. might just make it to the match

Booker T. and Sting have two wrestling promotions in common between them - WCW and WWE. King Booker was also Sting's tag team partner in TNA, which would make an interesting anecdote to note if he is ringside when The Hooligan defends the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

However, the former WCW Champion is currently a part of the Stamford-based promotion. Given the fact that Dave Meltzer thinks that WWE won't even agree to allow AEW to use Sting's footage that they own, it remains to be seen if King Booker would be able to attend.

#3 Goldberg might be the one to come in

Goldberg and Sting share an iconic rivalry from their days in WCW. Since Goldberg isn't linked with a wrestling promotion currently, he could attend his former rival's retirement. Goldberg has been vocal about his praise of the Stinger, and it makes complete sense for him to attend.

Goldberg, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, has been rumored to be in talks for an AEW stint. The legendary wrestler has previously spoken about how he'd want to be part of Sting's final match.

#2 Kevin Nash might surprise everyone at AEW Revolution

Kevin Nash is one of the most iconic wrestlers today and is not affiliated with any wrestling promotion. He is good friends with Sting and has been his partner in TNA matches. However, given his decades-old experience, he is good friends with several wrestlers, including HHH, currently the Chief of Content and Head of Creative for WWE.

Big Daddy has a connection to Shawn Michaels, who is currently the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative at NXT, with the three being part of the infamous 'Kliq', along with the late Razor Ramon and Sean Waltman. Nash recently turned down the offer of attending Sting's farewell match, but you never know what happens in the world of wrestling until the very end.

#1 Lex Luger reminisces of the time he and Sting were in the ring together

The Lex Express was one of the most iconic storylines in WWE, and the central character of it was Lex Luger. The veteran wrestler is still in touch with the world of wrestling. During a recent podcast, Luger was asked whether he would be attending Sting's retirement match. He said:

"You want me to answer that? Let me put it this way. I will go back to 35 years of friendship. Sting was there for me at three in the morning when I had my motorcycle wreck and they wanted to cut my arm off, and [he] kind of stopped the doctors from cutting my arm off. So people could read into that what they want, on whether I might be at the building or not. I won't confirm anything, but I'm just saying. I'll leave it in that context. How's that?" [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Lex and The Hooligan weren't just in the ring as a tag team. They shared a fierce rivalry during the early 90s. It would be fascinating to see if Lex Lugar turns up for Sting's swan song on March 03.

