6 Things AEW subtly told us at Double or Nothing: Ex-WWE star possibly debuting, Why Jade Cargill lost, New Blackpool Combat Club member revealed?

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 promised to be an eventful show, and it delivered in that regard. Going head-to-head with NXT Battleground, Tony Khan's pay-per-view needed to pull out all the stops to keep the fans happy.

As a result, there were surprise returns, shocking title changes, and some phenomenal in-ring performances. The show was not without its hiccups, but overall it was an enjoyable watch for fans of the product.

The show was also effective in planting seeds for what viewers can expect to see in the future. Here are six things AEW subtly told us at Double or Nothing:

#6. Top babyface to turn heel imminently

In the "four pillars" match for the AEW World Championship, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry showed glimpses of joining the dark side. Despite being a babyface throughout his entire spell in the promotion, many feel as though his character has stagnated and that he is due for a makeover.

At one point in the match, Perry had the chance to hit Darby Allin with the title belt. He seemed to be on the verge of doing it, but his conscience got the better of him, and he opted out.

This decision would come back to bite him, as MJF would go on to win the match. Perhaps seeing that taking shortcuts can lead to favorable outcomes will be the catalyst for Jungle Boy to turn heel.

#5. An unlikely alliance is forming

tidalwave @tidalwave848 Ricky starks is saved by ftr from a attack from Bullet Club Gold #AEWDoN Ricky starks is saved by ftr from a attack from Bullet Club Gold #AEWDoN https://t.co/4H2QsCxjDu

FTR defended their AEW Tag Team Championships in their bout against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Double or Nothing. Shortly afterward, they were seen helping another star who was on the receiving end of a merciless beatdown.

The star, in this case, was Ricky Starks, who had previously competed in the Blackjack Battle Royal opposite his rivals, Jay White and Juice Robinson. The Bullet Club Gold duo ambushed Starks during a backstage interview, only for FTR to make the save.

It looks as though Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are going to have the former FTW Champion's back going forward, meaning that White and Robinson will likely position themselves as the next contenders for the tag team titles.

#4. Huge rematch set for AEW All In?

ELIJAH. @haytebreaker the jamie hayter winning the title back at wembley starts agenda starts NOW. the jamie hayter winning the title back at wembley starts agenda starts NOW. https://t.co/9Zod3xVnDi

In one of the night's many surprises, Jamie Hayter lost her AEW Women's Championship to Toni Storm in just over three minutes. However, the unexpected squash match could be leading up to a blockbuster rematch down the line.

During a video package that aired on the pay-per-view Buy-In, both Hayter and Storm mentioned All In several times over. The monumental show will act as a homecoming of sorts for Hayter, so she is expected to be featured in a prominent role.

If she is able to regain the title in front of a packed Wembley Stadium, it would undoubtedly go down as one of the best AEW moments in recent memory.

#3. A top star set to take time off

Jade Cargill's undefeated streak came to a shocking end as Kris Statlander returned to the promotion and won the TBS Championship. Granted, Cargill had already competed against Taya Valkyrie. Still, this is a twist very few could have predicted.

However, this could be good news for AEW fans who feel as though Cargill's act has become stale. Without the title around her waist, she is now free to step away from the ring for a while and come back with a revamped character.

Fightful Select has reported that Cargill is slated to take some time off. When she returns, it makes all the sense in the world to position her as a challenger for the AEW Women's Championship.

#2. The Blackpool Combat Club may have added a new member to their ranks

The Anarchy in the Arena match between The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club closed out the show. As expected, the bout was extremely violent and difficult to watch for cautious viewers.

Konosuke Takeshita made his presence felt towards the end of the match by shockingly aligning himself with The BCC.

The commentary team made a point of noting that The Japanese Sensation is not an official member of the stable, but it looks ot be simply a matter of time before this happens.

#1. Kenny Omega teases a new signing after the show

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Kenny Omega after #AEWDoN went off the air teased having one or two really good friends that can even up the odds. Kenny Omega after #AEWDoN went off the air teased having one or two really good friends that can even up the odds. 👀👀 https://t.co/MZRNRdBt0S

Kenny Omega often addresses the live crowd after a pay-per-view goes off the air. Double or Nothing 2023 was no different. However, instead of simply thanking the audience for their support, The Cleaner hinted "one or two" of his good friends arriving at the promotion.

Many feel as though this comment was an obvious reference to Omega's long-time friend and former tag team partner, Kota Ibushi. He has previously appeared in WWE, but it has long been speculated that the free agent would make his way to AEW at some point. This seems to be on the verge of happening.

However, the fact that Omega mentioned "two friends" could mean that a more unlikely arrival could also happen soon. The Best Bout Machine and Kazuchika Okada have had some of the most celebrated matches in recent history opposite one another and as such, have formed a professional respect for each other. The Rainmaker could be the other star Omega was referring to.

With The BCC seemingly bolstering their team with the addition of Konosuke Takeshita, it makes sense that The Elite would look to an old ally for help in this heated feud which seems to be building up to a jaw-dropping Blood N' Guts match at some point.

