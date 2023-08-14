7 AEW stars Triple H wanted to sign but couldn't

Triple H has previously been interested in bringing in several AEW stars. The company has an incredibly deep talent roster, so it was no surprise when news leaked that WWE was keen on signing some of their wrestlers.

While WWE is technically not allowed to negotiate with these wrestlers, as long as they are under contract with AEW, there have been instances where feelers have been sent out to determine their availability.

Triple H has brought back many wrestlers who the company previously released. He has also been reportedly interested in some AEW wrestlers but couldn't sign them for one reason or another. Here are seven such wrestlers.

#7. Several WWE Superstars wanted Triple H to sign Brian Cage

Brian Cage's future at AEW felt uncertain for the longest time. After the dissolution of Team Taz, it felt like The Machine was directionless and floundering in the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several top talents in WWE advocated for his signing, and Triple H seemed to be keen as well. No one would have faulted the former FTW Champion if he had indeed signed with the sports entertainment giants. Given his massive physique and larger-than-life personality, he would have been the perfect Vince McMahon/Triple H signing.

Ultimately, AEW would renew Cage's deal earlier this year. Now that Ring of Honor is also under Tony Khan's ownership; it has provided him with another platform to showcase his talents. As part of The Embassy faction, he is currently the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion and has appeared to find his footing in the promotion.

#6. Bullet Club Gold member Jay White

When Jay White left New Japan Pro Wrestling at the start of 2023, there were rumblings that he would join Triple H and WWE. Given his status as one of the biggest free agents in the market, it's no surprise if WWE were to make a play for the former IGWP World Heavyweight Champion.

A recent report revealed that White was negotiating with both companies, but perhaps his ties with several AEW wrestlers eventually led him to choose Tony Khan's promotion.

King Switch had previously competed at the first Forbidden Door event in 2022, so he would be much more familiar with the setup. Now that he is aligned with The Gunns and Juice Robinson in Bullet Club Gold, he looks to be a major player on Collision.

#5. AEW Trios Champion Malakai Black

When Triple H first took charge of WWE Creative last summer, he brought back some wrestlers to bolster the roster, including some that the company had previously released. Many former NXT talents, including some signed to AEW, have reportedly admitted that they'd have stayed with WWE had Triple H assumed his current role earlier.

While it was never confirmed, Malakai Black was one of those talents frustrated with his booking in All Elite Wrestling at the time. With his past relationship with Triple H in NXT, Black would have enjoyed more support on the main roster than he did with Vince McMahon in charge,

However, Tony Khan quickly shut down the speculation in an interview with Busted Open Radio. He revealed that the Dutchman was tied to a five-year contract, which rules out any chance of a potential WWE return anytime soon.

Since then, the House of Black has rebounded by becoming the AEW Trios Champions and a permanent fixture on Collision. It looks like Black is much happier these days with his position, which can only benefit Tony Khan.

#4. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega recently re-signed with AEW along with the rest of The Elite. It ends speculation that The Cleaner was considering a move to WWE. It seemed like Triple H was very interested in bringing the former AEW World Champion to the company and making him a main event star right off the bat.

This won't be the first time that WWE has reached out to Omega. In 2019, the company was keen on bringing him in after his New Japan run, but The Elite sought to change the wrestling landscape by creating an alternative promotion.

Four years later, All Elite Wrestling is established as North America's second-biggest promotion. It seems unthinkable that Omega would even consider joining the other side, given how intrinsically linked the EVPs are to the company's DNA.

Thankfully, there won't be a split any time soon now that The Elite has committed their futures to the promotion they helped build. Omega will also play an integral role in the next phase of the AEW story.

#3. Former AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks

The Young Bucks joining WWE would have been unthinkable right now, but there was a point when WWE approached them. Together with Kenny Omega, they were highly sought after by Triple H upon the expiration of their New Japan contracts in 2019.

The Bucks even admitted that they directly talked with Triple H about potentially joining WWE. But in the end, Matt and Nick Jackson decided to back themselves and set up AEW instead.

Four years on, they have created history with All Elite Wrestling and "changed the world" as we knew it for wrestling. Now that they have renewed their deal with the promotion, it looks like they will be calling AEW home for the long run.

#2. Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page

Hangman Page is one of the first homegrown signings at AEW. He is also one of the most successful, having held the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Given his loyalty to the company, it might seem like a long shot that he would even consider an offer from Triple H to join the other side.

Hangman Adam Page revealed in an interview with State of Combat that he had indeed previously rejected an offer from Triple H and WWE:

"That was an option for me at one point. It was something for me that I heavily considered, but you know, it didn't feel right for me at that time, and I really couldn't say enough how pleasant everyone was to deal with with the talks and negotiations. It was very professional, and honestly, they were not on the bottom of the list either (...) They were more after me than most I would say. They put a lot more effort into me and time than others did, so it was a real consideration, but I guess when I was a kid that was when you wanted to do, you wanted to grow up and be in the WWE because it's the biggest thing ever, but it just didn't feel right and didn't become a goal for me anymore," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Given Triple H's effort, it's clear that he valued The Elite member and saw him as a potential star that he could mold. But Hangman figures to play an essential role in All Elite Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

#1. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Fightful Select previously reported that WWE Talent Relations made overtures to a main event AEW star about a potential comeback late last year. It was rumored that the star in question was actually Chris Jericho.

According to PWInsider, Tony Khan and Megha Parekh (Chief Legal Officer) informed the locker room that the company had sent a legal notice to Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon, alerting them "not to tamper" with their talent.

The Ocho even tweeted that this might indeed be true, using the term "tampering" while replying to a fan wanting him to form a group with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Jericho has been with WWE for nearly two decades, and he has publicly said in an interview that he has no plans on returning there now that he is fully committed to the AEW cause. Given their past history, it would seem odd if Triple H did push for his return. But we will never know now that Jericho has pledged his long-term future to Tony Khan's company.

