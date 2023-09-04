AEW All Out - Best and Worst - Bray Wyatt's former rival pays beautiful tribute; released WWE star debuts; undefeated streak ends

One week after AEW All In, Tony Khan put out yet another banger of a show as All Out exceeded expectations. In front of a raucous Chicago crowd, the event lived up to its billing and showcased some great matches.

After the news of CM Punk’s firing, many fans were wondering if that would play spoilsport, but that was not to be, as the event had its own surprises.

While there were good moments, there were also a few bad instances, and in this article, we will take a look at the best and worst moments of AEW All Out.

#5. Best: Lana makes her AEW debut

One of the more legitimately shocking things was Lana making her AEW debut. This was not expected by anyone and genuinely caught all the fans off guard.

She rushed to the ring to aid her husband Miro in his match against Powerhouse Hobbs, which he won by submission, but what happened after the match got everybody talking.

Miro reacted as though he saw a ghost and left his wife stranded in the ring, and he continued to say, 'You’re not real,' as he headed backstage. What happens next in this intriguing saga remains to be seen.

#4. Worst: Back-to-back PPV losses for Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega might well be the best wrestler on the AEW roster, but the fact that he has now lost two back-to-back pay-per-views is hard to watch. Omega took on an exuberant Konosuke Takeshita and had a great match.

But Takeshita had an ace up his sleeve. After a lot of close calls where both superstars kicked out at the very last second, Takeshita hit Omega with a massive knee strike and pinned the former AEW Champion clean.

#3. Best: Bryan Danielson pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

One of the best moments of All Out pay-per-view took place during the Zero Hour pre-show. Bryan Danielson, who was set to take on Ricky Starks in a strap match, paid a subtle yet touching tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

Danielson looked into the camera and cut an emotional promo where he said:

"The last time I was in a strap match, it was with someone I love, and we beat the sh*t out of each other! I don’t love you.. I don’t even like you!"

Danielson had a history with Bray Wyatt and The Wyatt Family, as he was once a member of the faction and even won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles with Erick Rowan.

#2. Worst: Orange Cassidy takes Jon Moxley to his limit

The match between Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley was interesting, to say the least. Cassidy was coming into this match on the back of 32 straight title defenses and a title run that stretched 326 days.

He had to lose the AEW International title at some point, and because he held it for so long, it was only right that he lost it to someone of the caliber of Jon Moxley. The one negative thing about this match, however, was the duration.

It went on for almost 20 minutes when it shouldn’t have. With Moxley quite clearly the dominant of the two wrestlers, he should have ended the match sooner, but because of Cassidy’s reign as champion and the way he conducted himself during that time, AEW saw it fit for the duo to have a long match.

#1. Best: Samoa Joe teases feud with MJF

Any die-hard WWE fan will know of the time when Samoa Joe, who was the NXT Champion, pushed aside an unrecognizable MJF all those years back.

As MJF and Adam Cole were walking back to the locker room, Samoa Joe came out and pushed aside MJF in a similar fashion, much to the irritation and shock of the AEW World Champion. As Joe did that, he had a huge grin on his face, which could imply that he would soon face MJF in a match.

What did you think were the best and worst moments of All Out? Have your say in the comments below.