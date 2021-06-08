AEW Dark: Elevation Results - Hikaru Shida's new look, Star delivers nine consecutive body slams, Big wins, and more (7th June 2021)

Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle kicked off the latest AEW Dark: Elevation episode with a backstage promo addressing their scheduled match against the team of Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis.

The tag team match was one of ten bouts on the latest AEW Dark: Elevation episode. As always, Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight welcomed the viewers, and the show started with a series of brilliant crowd shots.

Jade Cargill (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Rache Chanel on AEW Dark: Elevation

Jade Cargill looks like a freakin' star! She got a solid reception, and the pyro during her entrance made her on-screen act seem all the more special.

Aubrey Edwards got the match underway, and Cargill intimidated her opponent with some trash talk. Jade used her power to ragdoll Chanel around in the early stages of the match.

Cargill lifted Chanel up in the air and executed a Samoan drop. Cargill almost messed that spot up, but she delivered a kip-up and popped the fans in attendance.

Jade Cargill hit her 'Jaded' finisher for the win.

Result: Jade Cargill def. Rache Chanel on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

Smart Mark Sterling hyped up her client with a promo after the match.

Santana & Ortiz vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis on AEW Dark: Elevation

The fans showed all their love for Santana and Ortiz with a deserving pop. The Inner Circle members were shooting for their first top-five ranking since February.

Alanis and Santana locked up to begin the match. Santana looked smooth as he dropped Alanis with a shoulder block.

He took Alanis's back before coming right back with a dropkick. Ortiz got the tag, but Alanis got some reprieve with a series of punches.

Santana slapped Alanis' back before dropping him jaw-first into the turnbuckle. Ortiz entered the match with a DDT through the ropes.

Liam Gray came into the match and executed a deep arm drag. Ortiz reacted with a similar arm drag followed by an arm whip using the ropes. Ortiz hit a shotgun dropkick and got a two-count with a strong hook of the legs.

Ortiz missed the senton but somehow tagged Santana. Alanis came in from the other end, but Santana was on a roll with a barrage of chops and punches.

He got a near fall with a bridged German suplex on Alanis. Liam broke the pin but was dumped out of the ring.

Ortiz and Santana focused on Alanis as they planted him face-first with an inverted double suplex. They followed it with a sit-out powerbomb-superkick combo for the victory on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Result: Santana & Ortiz def. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B

The Dark Order was involved in a typically energetic backstage segment, in which they took shots at Miro ahead of the TNT Champion's title defense against Evil Uno on the next AEW Dynamite.

