AEW Dark: Elevation Results - WWE Hall of Famer's son gets first singles win, Match ends in nine seconds, Kenny Omega and more - 19th April 2021

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation kicked off with a lively introduction from Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight. We moved to the first match of the evening, and it featured Adam Page.

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Spencer Slade on AEW Dark: Elevation

Page faked a springboard during his entrance to unsettle Spencer Slade, and Hangman's tactics worked as he got the early advantage.

Page connected with a few chops in the corner before dropping his opponent with a fallaway slam. According to Paul Wight, Slade's in-ring look resembled that of Rick Steiner.

Page responded with a monstrous lariat. He then followed up with four lariats before finishing the match with a pop-up powerbomb. Hangman didn't even need the Buckshot Lariat tonight.

Result: "Hangman" Adam Page def. Spencer Slade on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: C

Page shared a beer with referee Rick Knox to end the post-match segment.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (w/ Rebel not Reba) vs. Tesha Price on AEW Dark: Elevation

Price looked quite energetic before the match kicked off, and it all died down with an organized sequence from the doctor.

Britt Baker got a quick two-count on Price before transitioning to a hammerlock. Tesha reacted by reversing the hold and taking Baker's back. Britt whacked her opponent in the head and continued the onslaught.

Price hit a brilliant front kick, but Baker blocked the pump kick and an Irish whip.

Britt sent Price face-first into the middle turnbuckle before using the ring post to inflict more damage on her opponent.

Rebel hit Price with a red cloth while the referee wasn't looking. Baker landed a few high knee lifts back in the ring before returning to a chin lock.

"Let's go, Tesha," chants echoed around the arena. Price scored a surprise roll-up, but Baker kicked out at two.

The Role Model of AEW reacted by dropping Price with a slingblade. Price still had some fight in her as she connected with multiple forearm strikes followed by an enziguri and a big step-through punch.

Baker reversed another Irish whip into a smooth DDT. Britt got the glove out and set the stage for the Lock Jaw. Baker dropped Price on her head and forced her to tap out to the Lock Jaw.

Result: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. def. Tesha Price on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: B

Paul Wight almost said the 'Mandible Claw' after the match, but he stopped at the right time.

Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Jay Lyon & Midas Black on AEW Dark: Elevation

Lyon started the match with Jungle Boy, and he whipped him over with a piece of steak. Talk about innovation!

Lyon and Black started strong with a double-team sequence on Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus made the blind tag and landed a big boot on the masked wrestler.

Luchasaurus used his power to execute an assisted German suplex. Lyon offered him a piece of steak, and he got kicked in the face for all his troubles.

Jurassic Express executed stereo slams, and Jungle Boy pinned both Lyon and Black to continue their undefeated 2021 streak in AEW.

Result: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus def. Jay Lyon & Midas Black on AEW Dark: Elevation

Grade: D

