AEW Dark Results - PAC hits a popular Undertaker move, Multiple debuts, and more - 4th May 2021

Today's AEW Dark featured a quadruple main event card that had a total of fourteen matches, and Excalibur and Taz did the pre-show introductions as always.

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks (w/ Hobbs) vs. Brick Aldrige & Aaron Frye on AEW Dark

Hobbs was an immovable object in the early goings as Brick Aldridge and Aaron Frye were laid out by the Powerhouse.

It seemed like an easy payday for Ricky Starks as he just relaxed on the ramp and enjoyed watching his partner dominate the proceedings.

Hobbs dropped Frye with a powerslam for the three-count, and Taz loved his team's clinical performance.

Result: Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks def. Brick Aldrige & Aaron Frye on AEW Dark

Grade: F

Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante on AEW Dark

Both women got in each other's faces before engaging in a classic grappling exchange. Diamante looked impressive in the early goings as she trash-talked and executed a shoulder block.

Diamante got about 85% of the Cazadora Stunner, followed by a clean dropkick for a two-count. The Hispanic star connected with a short-arm clothesline, but she almost got caught in the Gory special.

Hirsch reacted with a clothesline, a suplex, and a stiff knee strike. She executed a double knee strike and a dropkick in the corner as Diamante was hurting.

Hirsch showed off tremendous strength to hoist Diamante in the air and execute a side suplex.

Both ladies swung wildly in the middle of the ring. Hirsch, as always, lured Diamante into the cross-arm breaker, and it was game over.

Result: Leyla Hirsch def. Diamante on AEW Dark

Grade: C

Varsity Blonds vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis on AEW Dark

#3 ranked #VarsityBlonds pick up a Win on #AEWDark ahead of TOMORROW's 4-Way Tag Elimination match for an #AEW World Tag Team Title shot at #BLOODandGUTS!



Watch Dark Now at https://t.co/U3qwXS6wYo - and don't miss #AEWDynamite LIVE Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/wixMA2v6ux — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 4, 2021

Brian Pillman Jr. paid homage to his father by wearing special trunks tonight on AEW Dark. The Blonds started on the back foot but still managed to hit a double suplex on their opponents. A double shoulder tackle followed as Pillman and Alanis brawled on the outside.

Garrison was the legal man in the ring, and he connected with a high boot on Alanis. The Blonds delivered an elevated assisted dropkick on Alanis for a two-count.

Pillman was rocked with a cheap shot from Gray, and Alanis used the distraction to execute a sling blade-like backbreaker on Brian.

Alanis and Gray hit back elbows on Pillman, followed by three more backbreakers. Pillman's back was the point of focus in the match as Alanis and Gray followed a sound game plan.

Pillman created some separation with a powerful up-kick before tagging Garrison. Alanis got the tag, but he was taken down by two clotheslines and a scoop slam.

Griff executed a splash in the corner, followed by another big scoop slam. Gray broke the pinning predicament, but Pillman came in for an assist. Brian Pillman came off the middle rope with a flying strike on Alanis.

Garrison connected with a rolling elbow strike on Alanis in the ring, and Pillman added the final shot with a flying springboard clothesline.

Garrison covered Alanis for the three-count on AEW Dark. Varsity Blonds' AEW winning streak continues as they edge closer to the top spot in the tag team rankings.

Result: Varsity Blonds def. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis on AEW Dark

Grade: B

