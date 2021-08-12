AEW Dark Results - QT Marshall unmasks top Dark Order member, WWE Hall of Famer's son gets destroyed on debut, and more (10th August 2021)

Taz and Excalibur welcomed fans to a massive episode of AEW Dark, which featured 17 matches.

AEW Dark was loaded tonight with a packed two-hour show that had some of the biggest names in the company mixing things up with up-and-coming talent.

Thunder Rosa kicked off the in-ring proceedings following a typically lively introduction from Justin Roberts.

Thunder Rosa vs. Zeda Zhang (AEW Debut) on AEW Dark

Zeda didn't seem to fear Rosa as she executed a good snap mare to start the match. The AEW debutant used her MMA-influenced style to get some ground control early on.

Thunder Rosa is no stranger to MMA as she knocked her opponent down with relative ease, followed by a kick to the midsection. Zhang ducked under a clothesline and landed a strong knee lift.

Rosa got back with a shotgun dropkick, which was on the mark. Thunder struggled to lift Zeda for a corner slam, but she executed two stampede attacks to make up for the early sloppiness.

Thunder Rosa completed the sequence with a power slam for a two-count. The former NWA Women's Champion stunned Zhang with a clothesline followed by the double knees in the corner. She built up more momentum with a shotgun dropkick in the corner, followed by a double underhook suplex for a near fall.

The AEW newcomer showed her toughness, but she couldn't escape the Peruvian Necktie as the submission move got Thunder Rosa the win.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Zeda Zhang on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

Red Velvet vs. Skyler Moore on AEW Dark

Skyler Moore used her power to get the better of the hammerlock exchange with Red Velvet.

Velvet used her agility to frustrate Moore with an arm drag and a perfectly-timed dropkick. Skyler took a break to collect herself before getting back with two kicks to the ribcage.

Moore sent Velvet into the corner before planting her into the mat with a slam. She chopped Red Velvet in the corner.

The AEW Women's title contender mounted her comeback with a few kicks and a facebuster. Velvet landed two back elbows before setting her opponent up against the rope with a drop toehold.

Velvet came through for the running knee strike to the back, which was the setup for her finisher, 'The Final Slice.'

Result: Red Velvet def. Skyler Moore on AEW Dark

Grade: B

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) (AEW Tag Team Debut) vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray on AEW Dark

2.0, formerly known as Ever Rise in the WWE, got quite an extensive entrance as Jeff Parker started the match with Adrian Alanis.

Adrian grabbed Parker's hair, but the AEW debutant outfoxed Alanis with some swift movement. Alanis prevented Parker from making the tag with a Northern Lights suplex followed by a dropkick.

Parker regrouped and tried to bait his opponent into his corner. Matt Lee finally got the tag, and he sent Alanis flying across the ring with a German suplex. He stomped away on Adrian in the corner as Parker knocked Liam Gray off the apron.

Matt Lee sent Alanis crashing into the turnbuckle with a hammer throw before tagging Parker back into the contest. Jeff returned with a right hand before getting Matt Lee in for a few tandem moves.

2.0 looked incredibly well-oiled as a team, and the commentary team put them over as a formidable alliance. Alanis finally created some pace with a big boot and some clutch strikes.

He vaulted over Parker to tag Liam Gray, who sent Parker slamming into his partner. Gray took both 2.0 members out with a rolling senton off the top, followed by a leaping kick on Matt Lee.

The action continued as a recharged Alanis re-entered the match but failed to hold on to Lee.

Matt sent Alanis crashing into Gray and used the momentum to deliver a backdrop. He tagged Parker, and 2.0 hit a backbreaker-running knee combo.

They hit a Hotshot on Alanis on top of the rope for a massive win.

Result: 2.0 def. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray on AEW Dark

Grade: B+

