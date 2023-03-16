AEW Dynamite Results, Grades, Winners, and Highlights: Recapping everything that happened on the show tonight (March 15, 2023)

AEW Dynamite started with a rare event this week - MJF's Re-Mitzvah. The occasion witnessed interferences by Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin, who called out the champion's attitude before individually citing contendership for the AEW World Championship.

Dynamite took place in Winnipeg, Canada, which happens to be Chris Jericho's hometown, and his father, Ted Irvine, was in attendance. During the show, former AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed shared a new rap video. Additionally, Ricky Starks addressed Juice Robinson's assault last week, calling out his 'failed achievements' and questioning his decision not to attack him head-on.

The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho) have also addressed fans on their actions in the past week and the reason for their faction's name. They called out the AEW women's division for being weak, claiming they were a force to be reckoned with.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter ran out to confront them but were defeated. Riho, Skye Blue, and Willow Nightingale ran to their aid, but The Outcasts managed to escape. Later, Saraya claimed she was fined for her expletive language on live television.

Let's take a look at the matches that took place on Dynamite:

Hangman Adam Page & Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, & Wheeler Yuta) on AEW Dynamite

Result: Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, & Wheeler Yuta) def. Hangman Adam Page & Dark Order

Evil Uno did not waste an opportunity on AEW Dynamite and kicked Wheeler Yuta in the jaw as soon as the bell rang. The Blackpool Combat Club member followed it with a snap suplex before Claudio Castagnoli was tagged into the match. Yuta hit Hangman Page, enabling Evil Uno to tag Stu Grayson. Claudio Castagnoli found himself on the receiving end of a Meteora from off the top rope by the Dark Order member.

Soon, Moxley was involved in the match and hit Grayson with a backdrop suplex, followed by an unsuccessful pin. The former AEW World Champion is face-to-face with longtime rival Hangman Page.

The Blackpool Combat Club worked in unison as Moxley kept the official distracted, Wheeler Yuta hit Page with the bell. Jon Moxley put Stu Grayson in the bulldog choke, forcing him to tap out for the win.

Grade: B

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nicole Matthews - Open challenge for TBS Championship

Result: Jade Cargill def. Nicole Matthews on AEW Dynamite

On last week's edition of Dynamite, Jade Cargill issued an open challenge for the TBS Championship. Shimmer Women Athletes talent Nicole Matthews responded to the challenge on this week's show. The bout between the two women did not extend for a long period.

Cargill mocked the challenger to take the first shot and hit her with the pieface. Matthews put up a fight but was met with a pump kick that knocked her out. Jade Cargill then pinned her.

Following the match's conclusion, Renee Paquette entered the ring to speak with the champion about her future plans. However, Cargill turned on her, questioning 'if that was all Canada had to offer.' In the meantime, former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet) made her AEW debut.

The two women confronted each other while Leila Gray attempted a sneak attack on Valkyrie, but the plan went awry, leading her to get hit by Jade Cargill.

Grade: B

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett - AEW International Championship

Result: Orange Cassidy def. Jeff Jarrett on AEW Dynamite

The first few minutes of the match showcased Jeff Jarrett mocking Orange Cassidy. The champion attempted the Orange Punk, but his opponent ducked just in time. Double J set the 38-year-old in position for the Figure Four lock, but he countered and escaped the move.

The brawl spewed outside the ring, wherein Jarrett flung Cassidy over the timekeeper's table and continued his assault through the crowd. During the bout, Orange Cassidy nursed his left knee, seemingly hampering his in-ring capabilities.

The referee started the 10 count, and the former WWE Executive rolled back into the ring while Satnam Singh flung Cassidy onto the apron to prevent a count out.

Jarrett put Cassidy into a sharpshooter, but the champion grabbed the bottom rope. Sonjay Dutt slid a guitar into the ring. With the referee knocked out, Aubrey Edwards ran out to the ring and fended off Jarrett, getting ready to hit Cassidy with the instrument.

Edwards then banned Jeff Jarrett's aliases from ringside for creating havoc. Meanwhile, Jay Lethal snuck into the ring and hit Orange Cassidy with the award.

The match concluded with Cassidy successfully hitting Orange Punch, followed by a pin.

Grade: B

House of Black (c) vs. The Elite vs. Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara (Jericho Appreciation Society) - AEW World Trios Championship

Result: House of Black def. The Elite and Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite

Brody King and Sammy Guevara kick-started the match. The JAS member mocked King, followed by a dropkick, but soon found himself on the receiving end of a powerful clothesline. Daniel Garcia was tagged into the match and hit the House of Black member with a chop, but was terrified. He ran toward The Elite's corner to tag them in, but they did not want to be included so soon into the match and bear Brody King's wrath.

Malakai Black and Chris Jericho were tagged into the match along with Kenny Omega. The standoff was cut short when the remaining House of Black members swarmed the ring and attacked everyone. While Malakai Black and Omega exchanged punches, King and Jericho threw chops inside the ring.

At one point, The Ocho and The Cleaner come face-to-face in the ring while fans leap to their feet. Towards the end of the match, the 52-year-old hit Brody King with his bat while Sammy Guevara launched himself over the top rope onto The Elite outside the ring.

Chris Jericho attempted to hit Malakai Black with the Judas Effect but was met with the Black Mass. Daniel Garcia tried to interfere but found himself on the receiving end of a Dante's Inferno, followed by a pin to retain their AEW World Trios Titles.

In the aftermath of the Dynamite main event, the Blackpool Combat Club and Dark Order members ran out, continuing their brawl from earlier. However, Evil Uno was not present, as it was cited that he had to be hospitalized for an injury.

Grade: A

Hangman Page seemingly reunited with The Elite amidst his ongoing feud with Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club. Shortly after her appearance on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan officially announced Taya Valkyrie's signing with the promotion.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes