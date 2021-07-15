AEW News Roundup: Wrestler appears on RAW and Dark on the same night, WWE Hall of Famer rejects on-screen role in AEW, Star tipped to be a "big-time player" (14th July 2021)

Welcome back to another edition of the daily AEW News Roundup, where we take a look at some of the top stories coming out of Tony Khan's company.

An independent wrestler created history by becoming the first person to appear on RAW and AEW programming on the same night. Are you wondering how that happened? We have all the details. A WWE Hall of Famer revealed having no interest in taking up a possible on-screen role in AEW.

Jim Ross named the AEW stars to look forward to in the company and singled out one particular name that fans should certainly not ignore.

A recently released WWE superstar also praised two massive names from AEW during an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview. Elsewhere, a top wrestling executive also put Tony Khan over for being a breath of fresh air in the business.

We've got some good stories lined up today, so let's not waste any more time and take a look at the AEW News Roundup:

#5. One of Bobby Lashley ladies appears on RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation on the same night

This is one of the oddest stories you'll probably read all day. An indie wrestler became the first person to appear on episodes of WWE RAW and AEW Dark: Elevation on the same day.

Kelsey Heather made her AEW Debut on AEW Dark: Elevation in a losing effort against Leyla Hirsch. She was also one of Bobby Lashley's ladies on the very same night on RAW.

It should be noted that this week's episode of RAW was taped last week on Tuesday, while the AEW Dark: Elevation show was filmed last Wednesday. The amusing dual appearance happened due to the taped nature of both shows, and it's a coincidence they both aired around the same time.

Kelsey Heather is the cheerleading head coach at the University of Tampa, and while she could be seen on AEW programming in the future, fans should not expect to see Heather as one of Lashley's ladies moving forward.

A tweet from AEW Enhancement Talent on Twitter read:

On AEW Dark Elevation #18: Leyla Hirsch @LegitLeyla defeated Kelsey Heather @KelseyHHeather , who made her AEW debut. Kelsey is the current Head Cheerleading Coach at the University of Tampa & a Pro Cheerleader for the Orlando Magic.

Is Kelsey Heather the first wrestler to appear on both WWE (RAW) & AEW (Dark: Elevation) shows in the same night?



Can anyone fact check this?#WWE #RAW #WWERAW https://t.co/mMBEpMJgu0 pic.twitter.com/tKFC2lCNHs — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 13, 2021

On AEW Dark Elevation #18: Leyla Hirsch @LegitLeyla defeated Kelsey Heather @KelseyHHeather, who made her AEW debut.



Kelsey is the current Head Cheerleading Coach at the University of Tampa & a Pro Cheerleader for the Orlando Magic.#AEW #AEWDarkElevation pic.twitter.com/Gye7EOcGhG — AEW Enhancement Talent (@AEWEnhance) July 13, 2021

The WWE champion fired his 'ladies' this past week ahead of the company's return to touring. As reported earlier via the Wrestling Observer, one of Bobby Lashley's "ladies" had even expressed her desire to work with WWE. However, the identity of the person wasn't revealed in the report.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun