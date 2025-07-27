AEW News Roundup: Female star confirms massive split, Huge announcement regarding MJF, Mercedes Mone receives a threatening message

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News Roundup. Today, we have got stories involving top All Elite stars, including MJF and Mercedes Mone, among others.A top female star has confirmed a split with a long-time friend in the promotion. Meanwhile, AEW has made a major announcement regarding MJF, and the CEO has received a threatening message. There's a lot to cover, so without further ado, let's jump into the news that is making headlines today in All Elite Wrestling.#4. MJF will be live on AEW Dynamite next week amid problems with the Hurt SyndicateThe latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw tensions between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate reach a boiling point. The drama unfolded backstage when Friedman confronted his group over their new business arrangement with Cope. Expressing his disappointment, MJF questioned the strategy and pointed out the lack of support he received from the group. This confrontation escalated when Bobby Lashley shoved The Salt of the Earth and told him to leave the faction.Shortly after the heated exchange, MJF came out to the ring by himself and stated that he didn't need Bobby Lashley or anyone else to become the AEW World Champion. Later, AEW officially announced that Maxwell will be making a live appearance on the July 30th episode of Dynamite.#3. Kris Statlander confirms split with Willow NightingaleKris Statlander has publicly confirmed her split from former ally Willow Nightingale. During a backstage interview with Renee Paquette on AEW Collision, Statlander accused Nightingale of ingratitude, claiming she had stepped in on multiple occasions to support her.Their last major in-ring altercation took place on the July 16 episode of Dynamite, where Statlander controversially yanked the referee out while Nightingale was nearing victory in the $100,000 Four-Way Match. The move led to a brawl between the two stars.#2. Stokely Hathaway breaks silence after Cope allies with The Hurt SyndicateThe AEW landscape was shaken this week when Adam Copeland aligned himself with The Hurt Syndicate. The move invoked a fiery response from AEW on-screen personality Stokely Hathaway. During a backstage segment on Collision, the manager criticized the Rated R Superstar's decision to employ the group for violent tactics, calling out the WWE Hall of Famer for attacking FTR on the latest Dynamite episode.&quot;I want this time to point out how a supposed good guy, Adam Copeland, had to hire a bunch of goons to do his dirty work, pathetic. I mean, Adam, I thought you were supposed to be a hero. A hero fights their own battles, a hero fights someone their own size. So why the hell do you keep chasing after me every week?&quot; said Stokely. [From 0:12 to 0:30]#1. Mercedes Mone receives threatening message from RevPro's Mercedez BlazeMercedes Mone found herself in a volatile situation outside of All Elite Wrestling following her title defense at RevPro's Summer Sizzler event. The CEO retained the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship after a hard-fought win against Safire Reed. While the match ended with a show of sportsmanship between the two, things took a dark turn immediately after.Mercedes was blindsided by members of the Cut Throat Collective: Mercedez Blaze, Lizzy Evo, and Nina Samuels. Reed, who is also a member of the faction, notably chose not to participate in the ambush. The post-match chaos eventually came to a close when Kanji ran in to assist Mone. Later, Blaze took to Instagram and sent a clear warning to Mone.&quot;This is NOT OVER!!! @revprouk @mercedesmone,&quot; Blaze wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will be interesting to see if the storyline that develops between Cut Throat Collective and Mercedes Mone can lead to a collaboration between RevPro and Tony Khan in the future.