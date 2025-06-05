AEW News Roundup: Former WWE star makes shocking return after more than 2 years; Historic match announced; Will Ospreay gives himself a new name

Welcome to a new edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s AEW Roundup. Today, we’ve got news involving top stars, including Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. From a long-awaited return to a blockbuster title match announcement, Fyter Fest delivered on many fronts.

One of the highlights of the night came when a former WWE star re-entered the All Elite Wrestling spotlight after two years away. Meanwhile, President Tony Khan dropped a major announcement involving two global wrestling stars, while one of the company’s most beloved performers took on a cheeky new nickname.

We've got a lot to cover, so without further ado, let’s dive in.

#4 32-year-old star makes AEW in-ring debut at Fyter Fest 2025

A major debut unfolded at Fyter Fest 2025 as former STARDOM standout Thekla made her long-awaited AEW in-ring debut. The 32-year-old, who recently signed with the promotion, faced Lady Frost in singles competition.

The Toxic Spider dominated from start to finish and displayed a mix of agility and brutality. She ultimately forced Frost into submitting for the win. After the match, she continued her assault before Queen Aminata intervened and made the save. The segment ended with Aminata challenging Thekla to a match next week, potentially setting up the newcomer's next challenge.

#3 Former WWE star makes shocking AEW return after more than 2 years

In one of the most talked-about moments of the night, Tay Melo made a shocking return to the Jacksonville-based promotion at Fyter Fest after more than 29 months away from television. The Brazilian star, who was last seen in action on Rampage in January 2023, had been on a long hiatus due to pregnancy and motherhood.

Tay, a former WWE star with NXT, made her dramatic return to All Elite Wrestling when Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford ambushed and targeted Anna Jay. Melo ran in to make the save. Meanwhile, the reunion of the Anna-Tay duo drew a loud reaction from fans.

#2 Tony Khan announces one of the biggest matches in AEW history for All In 2025; two titles on the line

AEW President Tony Khan made a blockbuster announcement at Dynamite: Fyter Fest that shook the crowd. He confirmed a winner-takes-all match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada for All In: Texas. Both the International Championship (held by Omega) and the Continental Crown (held by Okada) will be on the line.

This highly anticipated match was made official following a brawl between the two wrestling superstars after Kenny's title defense earlier in the night.

The bout joins an already stacked card at All In that includes Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm for the Women’s World Title and Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

#1 Will Ospreay gives himself a new name following AEW Dynamite

After a thrilling victory over Lio Rush at Fyter Fest, Will Ospreay introduced fans to a new playful moniker, "Captain Bruv". The 32-year-old British star defeated Rush in under 10 minutes in what was described as a superhuman display of athleticism.

After the match, the aerial assassin took to X (formerly Twitter) and dubbed himself Captain Bruv, notably blending Marvel’s Captain America with his own catchphrase “bruv.” What seems like a tongue-in-cheek nickname is now trending among fans.

Ospreay, who signed with Tony Khan's promotion full-time in early 2024, has already captured the International Title twice and remains a key figure in the company’s future.

